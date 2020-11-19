Dave Chappelle Talks Trump, 2020 Election and COVID-19 on New Episode of Joe Rogan Podcast [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Joe Rogan welcomed Donnell Rawlings and Dave Chappelle to his podcast this week, where COVID-19 and the 2020 election were two of the hot topics they touched on.

“I’m far from an economist, but I will say that planning for your future is a good thing,” Chappelle said about two hours into the discussion. “It’s a necessary thing. Even though it’s uncertain, you have to remember the sun does rise every morning. So just keep moving.”

Chappelle then noted the terrible way Americans have handled the pandemic

“I’ve never seen this before,” Chappelle said. “You’ve never seen something as large as the American economy stop and then start back up. But it’s a global phenomenon. It’s not like it’s just happening to us. We’re just handling it terribly.”

“I feel like, here in America, we just discard people,” Chappelle said, noting the criticism of Biden’s age. “That’s what I mean,” he said. “I like when Trump calls the elderly ‘the elderly’ as if that somehow doesn’t apply to him.” For the entire episode, scroll and up and watch it via the YouTube vlip above. Chappelle joins Rogan and Rawlings about two hours into their conversation. In related news, the Houston Chronicle reports that Chappelle has a three-night comedy engagement at The House of Blues Houston this upcoming weekend. Social-distancing guidelines will be enforced, with mandatory masks. Here’s more from the report: [M]asks will be required at all times while inside the venue. In addition to wearing masks, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test prior to entering the venue. Those with negative test results will be allowed to enter. Customers with a positive test result will not be allowed inside the venue, but refunds will be available.