Dave Chappelle Talks Trump, 2020 Election and COVID-19 on New Episode of Joe Rogan Podcast [WATCH]
*Joe Rogan welcomed Donnell Rawlings and Dave Chappelle to his podcast this week, where COVID-19 and the 2020 election were two of the hot topics they touched on.
“I’m far from an economist, but I will say that planning for your future is a good thing,” Chappelle said about two hours into the discussion. “It’s a necessary thing. Even though it’s uncertain, you have to remember the sun does rise every morning. So just keep moving.”
Chappelle then noted the terrible way Americans have handled the pandemic
“I’ve never seen this before,” Chappelle said. “You’ve never seen something as large as the American economy stop and then start back up. But it’s a global phenomenon. It’s not like it’s just happening to us. We’re just handling it terribly.”
“I feel like, here in America, we just discard people,” Chappelle said, noting the criticism of Biden’s age.
“That’s what I mean,” he said. “I like when Trump calls the elderly ‘the elderly’ as if that somehow doesn’t apply to him.”
For the entire episode, scroll and up and watch it via the YouTube vlip above. Chappelle joins Rogan and Rawlings about two hours into their conversation.
In related news, the Houston Chronicle reports that Chappelle has a three-night comedy engagement at The House of Blues Houston this upcoming weekend. Social-distancing guidelines will be enforced, with mandatory masks. Here’s more from the report:
[M]asks will be required at all times while inside the venue. In addition to wearing masks, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test prior to entering the venue. Those with negative test results will be allowed to enter.
Customers with a positive test result will not be allowed inside the venue, but refunds will be available.
Texas County Paying Inmates $2 an Hour to Move COVID-19 Victims’ Bodies [VIDEO]
*A Texas’ El Paso County is reportedly paying inmates $2 an hour to move the bodies of deceased victims of the COVID-19.
According to CBS, the county has nine inmates who are working to move the bodies. Chris Acosta, public affairs director at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, described the prisoners as “low-level offenders” and said they are “provided full PPE by the morgue/hospital.”
“The work is 100% voluntary,” Acosta added. “It’s great that these individuals are stepping up and volunteering to assist a community in dire need of help right now.”
El Paso County has about 34,000 active COVID-19 cases, which continue to surge. While prisons rely on inmates to perform jobs for little or no pay, having prisoners move COVID victims has raised concerns about ethics.
📍NEW: Chilling video of El Paso jail inmates hired to move bodies of #COVID19 deceased patients into mobile overflow morgues. Inmates wear full PPEs & paid $2/hour. They’ve been doing this tough work since Monday, before El Paso increased to 10 mobile morgues. I cry for El Paso. pic.twitter.com/KgQBpzD1mZ
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 15, 2020
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the country’s Covid-19 death toll could reach between 276,000 and 298,000 by December 12, per MSN.
“The number of deaths that we’re going to see in three weeks’ time or four weeks’ time reflects the actions that we all take right now,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and the former Baltimore health commissioner. She urges Americans to reconsider their Thanksgiving holiday plans for safety reasons.
“I understand that people are worried, they’re stressed, they haven’t seen their loved ones, they want to see their loved ones now more than ever,” she said. “But we really cannot do that in person, indoors, safely this Thanksgiving.”
“One of our concerns is people over the holiday season will get together and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it,” said the CDC’s Dr. Henry Walke.
Watch Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Run Down Both Sides of His Face on Live Television (Video)
*Just when you thought Donald Trump’s “lawyer” Rudy Giuliani couldn’t embarrass himself any worse than booking a press conference outside of a Philly Four Seasons landscaping service thinking it was the Four Seasons hotel, his black hair dye ran amok during a press conference today for the whole world to see.
The former New York City mayor was in the midst of arguing that Trump campaign reps weren’t allowed close enough to properly observe ballot counting in Pennsylvania for the presidential election, which Trump has refused to concede despite the Associated Press and other major news outlets declaring Democratic challenger Joe Biden the winner two weeks ago.
As he was sweating his hair dye down the sides of his face, Giuliani decided to re-enact a scene from the 1992 film “My Cousin Vinny” (Brooklyn accent and all) to underscore his point about how far away the Trump reps were from the ballot counters.
“Did you all watch ‘My Cousin Vinny?’ It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he began. He pointed out Joe Pesci’s character, a personal injury attorney who failed the bar multiple times, trying to defend his cousin from a murder charge in rural Alabama, where the accused faces the death penalty. Giuliana acted out the scene where Pesci’s character tried proving that a key witness for the prosecution was too far away from the scene of the crime to actually see what happened, then compared that to the distance between the Trump reps and the ballot counters.
“These [Republican poll watchers] were further away than ‘My Cousin Vinny’ was from the witness,” he said. “They couldn’t see a thing!”
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “My Cousin Vinny” director Jonathan Lynn commended Giuliani for the film shout out, while throwing shade at the same time.
“I regard Giuliani’s praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the comedy performance of the year,” Lynn said.
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Girlfriend Anna Reed Says ‘I Lost My Soul Mate’ After His Death
*Anna Reed, the girlfriend Bobby Brown Jr., posted a tribute to him on social media a day after news of his death.
We previously reported, Brown Jr., the son singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at the age of 28, according to TMZ. He was the half sibling to Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Brown Sr. and late singer Whitney Houston.
Like her mother, Bobbi Kristina died after being found unconscious in a bathtub.
Police found Brown Jr. after being called to his home for a “medical emergency,” BBC reports.
Reed wrote on her Twitter page: “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”
The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺
— babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020
Here’s more via TMZ:
A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the home, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.Bobby Jr. was the half-brother of Bobby’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, who died back in 2015 when she was just 22 years old after being found lifeless in a bathtub. The coroner determined she had drowned in the tub, but had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.
Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children. His mother is Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before getting engaged to Whitney.
Bobby Jr. and Reed often expressed their love each other on social media.
Hours before he died, he wrote, “If me and my girl can’t hit, I’m not hitting.”
He also referred to Reed as “Wifey” in a November 15 post — see below.
Wifey Alert pic.twitter.com/hFo4V0xA5E
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020
In another post on November 15, he wrote to Reed, “Hey @AnnaReed1998 I LOVE YOU.”
On November 17, Reed wrote, “Overdose is a lesson, if you ain’t learn then you lethal,” but it’s not clear what she was referring to.
