Hey, Dirtay! Now ODB’s Song Is Being Used to Sell Washers & Dryers (Watch)
*Just when 2020 couldn’t get any more bizarre, a Korean-based electronics conglomerate is using a song from rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard off his album “N**ga Please” to sell its latest washer and dryer to everyday Americans.
Perhaps you’ve seen the spot below for LG’s new Wash Tower, with folks singing to their laundry, “Hey, dirty, baby I got your laundry,” instead of ODB’s original lyric (and song title) “Got Your Money.”
It’s not the first time “Got Your Money” was used in an ad. Boost Mobile boosted it for commercials in 2013 and 2014.
And it was used in 2012 to sting Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney with the altered title, “Where You Hide Your Money.
Hopefully some of this money has gotten back to ODB’s family.
Oprah’s 2020 ‘Favorite Things’ List Celebrates Black-Owned and Led Businesses (Watch)
*In the spirit of this summer’s racial reckoning, Oprah Winfrey has decided to spotlight Black-owned and led businesses for her annual list of “Favorite Things,” including Telfar, Mented, KaAn’s Designs, and more.
“Because so many people want to support Black lives in any way they can, we’ve found many Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated,” O said in a Facebook post. “It is my hope that this year’s list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most.”
Watch Oprah surprise black business owners of their selection below and tap here for the full list.
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar and Toni Try to Fix Wedding Cake Dilemma [WATCH]
*The seventh season of WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” has kicked off and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.
Following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family.
This season, Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
In our exclusive clip above of this week’s episode, Tamar and Toni attempt to fix the wedding cake issue. Will they be able to help?! Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
READ MORE: ‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Toni Struggles to Dance! [WATCH]
This season also finds the Braxton family dealing with Tamar’s mental health struggle. The supertease shows sisters Toni, Traci, Trina and Towanda, and their mother, Evelyn, reacting to the news of the singer’s suidice attempt over the summer.
“No one can know when something like mental illness will loom or will surface,” Trina shared with ET. “This is a real situation that’s happening to our sister. … We definitely touch on how it affected us, individually and collectively as a family. But we do not in any way, shape, form or wise tell Tamar’s story for her. That’s only something she can tell.”
When the Season 7 trailer dropped last month, Tamar slammed it and accused WE tv of “using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” adding, “I’m not filming for this season! They are doing this while I’m not on the show!!!!”
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose and Newcomer Madalen Mills Star in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
*Netflix is giving Lifetime and Hallmark a run for their money when it comes to Christmas movies. Their new original movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“ is a Christmas musical delight.
Newcomer Madalen Mills steals the show with her charismatic charm and angelic voice. She plays Journey, the granddaughter of scorn toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle, who falls into depression and lacks inspiration after his apprentice steals all of his inventions. His estranged daughter played by Anika Noni Rose decides it’s time to break their silence and sends her daughter to spend time with her grandfather.
Jeronicus is highly annoyed by her arrival but Journey’s infectious smile and optimistic spirit turn out to be exactly what he needed to find his happiness again. Many times during the holidays some people tend to feel down and have a hard time finding the magic of Christmas. We spoke to the cast about the film and what advice could be given to people going through this.
Phylicia Rashad, who narrates the film said “There’s something really wonderful about being around children.” If you have children in your family, spend some time with them and watch how they lift your spirits.
MORE NEWS: Keke Palmer Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About EBT Cards and Healthy Food
This film also shows you how your life can change when you let people in to help you. After years of being uninspired Jernonicus let his apprentice steal more than just his inventions. He allowed him to steal his joy and confidence and he was on the verge of losing everything again. Journey’s persistence in getting him to create again led him to once again believe in himself and the spirit of the holidays. He goes from being a scrooge to dancing in the streets with the children in the town.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a film for everyone. Even if you don’t care for musicals don’t write this movie off. Seeing Forest Whitaker break out his dance moves and getting chills from Anika Noni Rose’s voice. You will not be disappointed you gave this movie a shot.
Don’t miss “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” streaming on Netflix from November 13.
