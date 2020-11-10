Hey, Dirtay! Now ODB’s Song Is Being Used to Sell Washers & Dryers (Watch)

*Netflix is giving Lifetime and Hallmark a run for their money when it comes to Christmas movies. Their new original movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“ is a Christmas musical delight.

Newcomer Madalen Mills steals the show with her charismatic charm and angelic voice. She plays Journey, the granddaughter of scorn toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle, who falls into depression and lacks inspiration after his apprentice steals all of his inventions. His estranged daughter played by Anika Noni Rose decides it’s time to break their silence and sends her daughter to spend time with her grandfather.

Jeronicus is highly annoyed by her arrival but Journey’s infectious smile and optimistic spirit turn out to be exactly what he needed to find his happiness again. Many times during the holidays some people tend to feel down and have a hard time finding the magic of Christmas. We spoke to the cast about the film and what advice could be given to people going through this.

Phylicia Rashad, who narrates the film said “There’s something really wonderful about being around children.” If you have children in your family, spend some time with them and watch how they lift your spirits.

This film also shows you how your life can change when you let people in to help you. After years of being uninspired Jernonicus let his apprentice steal more than just his inventions. He allowed him to steal his joy and confidence and he was on the verge of losing everything again. Journey’s persistence in getting him to create again led him to once again believe in himself and the spirit of the holidays. He goes from being a scrooge to dancing in the streets with the children in the town.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a film for everyone. Even if you don’t care for musicals don’t write this movie off. Seeing Forest Whitaker break out his dance moves and getting chills from Anika Noni Rose’s voice. You will not be disappointed you gave this movie a shot.

Don’t miss “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” streaming on Netflix from November 13.