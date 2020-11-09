Politics
Michelle Obama Issues Message of Hope After Biden Election Victory
*Michelle Obama has warned Americans that there’s still a lot of hard work ahead when it comes to uniting a divided country after Joe Biden’s election victory.
“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Obama wrote in a lengthy statement shared on social media.
“Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you,” she added. “And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020
Obama went on to note that tens of millions of Americans voted for President Trump and his campaign of hate and division.
“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” the former first lady wrote.
“But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error,” she added. “We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot.”
Obama concluded by encouraging Americans to continue the fight for justice.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lori Harvey Sentenced to 2 Years Probation in Hit-And-Run Case
*Lori Harvey has reportedly accepted a plea deal in her hit-and-run case.
She was arrested in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20, 2019, following the car accident in which her car was rolled.
We previously reported, earlier this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged Harvey with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage. Both are misdemeanors, and she will avoid jail by accepting the plea deal.
Lori, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, has been sentenced to 2 years of probation. The stipulations of her probation have not been revealed, per TMZ.
According to an OK Magazine report, she initially walked away from the scene. An eye witness claims Harvey crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, flipping her car. The source claims she had been texting and driving. The driver of the other vehicle pulled Harvey from her car, and she allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Once police arrived at the crash, she began Face-Timing with her famous father.
At that point, Harvey was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She was released at the scene.
“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene, not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the watch commander at Beverly Hills Police Department told OK! magazine. Authorities don’t think that Lori was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision. No one was injured in the accident.
“She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the BHPD added.
Another OK Magazine report also noted that hours before the accident, Lori appeared to be enjoying a night out with friend Amaya Colon at celeb hot spot Nobu.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ralph Tresvant Recalls Being Ambushed by Fan Wearing Maid Costume
*New Edition lead singer Ralph Tresvant says he was once ambushed by a fan wearing a maid costume at the height of his fame.
Tresvant tells Page Six that the wild encounter occurred when he was around 15 years old. The determined fan dressed up as a maid to sneak into his hotel room.
“When I checked in my room, she was lying in the bed. It was an old lady, too,” he explained. “I said, ‘I’m sorry — I think I’m in the wrong room.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, you got the right room, baby,’ and pulled the covers back.”
She was “like my mother’s age,” Tresvant continued. “I was a youngster. I didn’t go through with it. I just slowly backed out the room with my luggage, got my security, and I said, ‘There’s someone in my room.’ They escorted her out.”
In related news, Tresvant is the featured artist on the premiere episode of “A Closer Look,” a docuseries from the new streaming service UMC.
The R&B crooner is expected to get candid about his career and journey with New Edition.
Here’s more about the series from Broadway World:
The series will highlight the artist’s career from the beginning to present day. Each episode will consist of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.
Watch the trailer above.
About UMC
UMC is the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and Film. We have thousands of hours of your favorite series and movies, all of which have been creative/written/directed by a person of color or stars and features people of color. #WatchUMC for FREE for the first 7 days and after that, it’s just $4.99/month or $49.99 for the whole year, always ad-free.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN
*Eboni K Williams called in to SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy yesterday to discuss her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K Williams.”
While talking to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Eboni K Williams shared which RHONY cast member she has bonded with the most saying “you know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Additionally, Eboni K Williams opened up about how she’s approaching discussing race on the upcoming season of RHONY and why she wanted to join the show.
Bevy Smith hosts Bevelations on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) Mondays through Fridays at 5:00 pm ET.
Eboni K Williams on which RHONY cast member she's bonded with most
Eboni K Williams shares which cast member she has bonded most with since joining the cast.
“You know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“She’s lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So I’m not saying anything to you that I’ve not said to Leah. When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like black adjacent. She’s adjacent to the culture. And sometimes with our adjacent friends Bevy, they mean, well, but they come out a little strong, you know, it’s like, okay, you’re doing a little bit much… Leah does not do too much. And I so love that about her. Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Eboni K Williams on discussing race on RHONY
Bevy Smith: There’s no way for you guys to avoid the conversation of race. Eboni, are you willing to bring it up or will you just wait for it to come to you, what’s going to be your take on it.
Eboni K Williams: Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much because honestly I just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.
Bevy Smith: And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show.
Eboni K Williams: Absolutely. Absolutely. And, and people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, I, I, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards. But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay. However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted um, people may, I don’t, I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot. Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m openhearted with these ladies too. You, I’m not gonna take no bullshit and I’m not going to play with them. But, but listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.
source: SiriusXM's Bevy Smith
