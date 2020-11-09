Today’s Video
Get This Dance: Crowd Shouts Viral ‘You About to Lose Yo’ Job’ Chant to Trump Outside White House (Watch)
*The viral video that became a protest anthem this year for everything from police brutality to folks in government has been applied again – this time to the outgoing President of the United States.
A crowd of Biden-Harris revelers outside the White House began chanting “You about to lose yo’ job!” to Donald Trump, invoking the words of Johnniqua Charles earlier this year in a video of her arrest.
The South Carolina resident was homeless, dealing with an addiction, and estranged from her family when she had a run-in with a security officer outside a strip club. While being detained, she broke out in song. “You about to lose your job,” she sang, while doing a little dance. The security guard who detained her posted the video and the rest is history.
Watch its latest use outside the White House below:
George Floyd
Lock THEM Up! Judge Orders ONE Trial for All 4 George Floyd Murder Case Cops
*A Minnesota judge who is overseeing the trial of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the killing of George Floyd has ruled today that all four men will stand trial together. The legal case would also, in fact, remain in Minneapolis.
Hennepin County District Judge Peter A. Cahill decided on the trial after the officers’ legal teams requested they undergo separate trials months earlier in September at a hearing. The lawyers representing — Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — argued that their clients might get a fairer trial if they were done separately outside of Hennepin County, according to @foxnews and @apnews
Defense lawyers also argued that because of the high-profile case, witnesses could be intimidated, along with jurors. Also, lawyers argued that the former officers should face separate trials due to each officer trying to diminish each other’s character by finger-pointing.
MORE NEWS: ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Erica Mena Shares First Photos of Daughter Amid Safaree Breakup
View this post on Instagram
#BlackLivesMatter
‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
*Progressive Democrat Cori Bush, a leader in the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the police killing of Michael Brown, made history Tuesday after becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
Bush clobbered Republican Anthony Rogers with a staggering 85 percent of the vote (or more than 80,000 votes) in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis and Ferguson. The win follows her stunning primary upset in August over 10-term incumbent Congressman William Lacy Clay, whose family has represented the St. Louis-area congressional district for more than 50 years.
The single mother and nurse was formerly homeless and stayed on the front lines of protests against the police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown. As the election approached, the congresswoman-elect was touted by some as a potential new member of “The Squad,” the crew of progressive lawmakers that has so far included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. All four held onto their congressional seats in Tuesday’s election.
It’s official. The first-ever recruited Justice Democrat candidate @CoriBush is going to Congress.
Six years ago police officers maced Cori in Ferguson as she helped spark a global movement.
Three months from now she’ll be holding police accountable as a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/Fskoa1QQ65
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) November 4, 2020
During Bush’s acceptance speech Tuesday night, she told supporters, “As the first Black woman and also the first nurse and single mother to have the honor to represent Missouri in the United States Congress, let me say this. To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers: This is our moment.”
She added: “Our America will be led not by the small-mindedness of a powerful few, but the imagination of a mass movement that includes all of us.”
Watch Cori Bush’s entire speech below:
#BlackLivesMatter
3 Proud Boys Members Claim They Were Stabbed by 3 BLM Members During DC Protests (Video)
*D.C. police say that three individuals stabbed three people claiming to be members of the white supremacist group Proud Boys during protests early Wednesday morning in Northwest Washington.
The stabbing victims, two men and one woman were taken to a local hospital, 2D Watch Commander Lt. Neal tells local ABC news affiliate WJLA. The victims told police the attackers were associated with Black Lives Matter. At this time, there is no proof associated with the victims’ claims.
The stabbing took place in the 1400 block of New York Avenue. There is currently a lookout for three suspects; two Black men wearing black clothing and a Black female wearing black sweatpants, believed to be armed with a knife.
Watch the alleged stabbing below:
Demonstrations in Washington, D.C., have been largely peaceful on election night aside from two scuffles in which police say three people were arrested, according to NBC4
One group of protesters in all black wearing helmets and gas masks while carrying black umbrellas to conceal their faces marched from Thomas Circle to 14th and K streets about 11 p.m.
Someone set off fireworks at Black Lives Matter Plaza a short time later. Groups of demonstrators left Black Lives Matter Plaza and marched through D.C.’s streets overnight. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the plaza was quiet.
.
