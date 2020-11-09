Get This Dance: Crowd Shouts Viral ‘You About to Lose Yo’ Job’ Chant to Trump Outside White House (Watch)

*The viral video that became a protest anthem this year for everything from police brutality to folks in government has been applied again – this time to the outgoing President of the United States.

A crowd of Biden-Harris revelers outside the White House began chanting “You about to lose yo’ job!” to Donald Trump, invoking the words of Johnniqua Charles earlier this year in a video of her arrest.

The South Carolina resident was homeless, dealing with an addiction, and estranged from her family when she had a run-in with a security officer outside a strip club. While being detained, she broke out in song. “You about to lose your job,” she sang, while doing a little dance. The security guard who detained her posted the video and the rest is history.

Watch its latest use outside the White House below: