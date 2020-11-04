Books
D. Irvin Shares Her Wild Journey to Triumph and What it Means to be a Real ‘D.A.B’ in Riveting Memoir
*D’wayna Irvin, affectionately known as “D. Irvin”, is a woman who certainly lives up to her moniker.
A product of New Orleans’ 9th Ward, the polarizing entrepreneur, influencer and author has experienced it all – from crime, fast money and near-death experiences, to betrayal and heartbreak – all in the name of love and loyalty. However, that way of life nearly destroyed hers, until she made a change for the better. Now, she shares her rollercoaster story of tragedy to triumph in her raw and uncut new book, When A D.A.B. Spills the Tea.
What is a D.A.B, you ask? It is an acronym for the kind of woman often celebrated in rap songs. A woman who, against her better judgment, stays loyal and handles the dirty work for her significant other who usually ends up behind bars. It is the woman who sticks by a man’s side through good, bad and worse, jeopardizing her own future in the process.
Yet, unlike in the movies, that loyalty typically doesn’t pan out the way many women imagine.
“Love is a dangerous game, especially when living the street life,” said D. Irvin. “One of the biggest lessons I learned is to always put yourself first, because that is what others will do. You may be second to them, but you will never be first.”
Irvin Came to this realization after finding herself entrenched in a long romantic relationship with a drug dealer. Like many young women in urban environments, she was mesmerized by the nice cars, clothes and money the lifestyle afforded. Also, this particular man was charming and manipulative. She risked her life for him, delivered packages for him, stayed loyal as he served time for nearly a decade – only for him to betray her. It was the darkest moment of her life.
Suffering from anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts, D. Irvin had to rebound. She sought therapy to address her mental health, discovered her self-worth, and ultimately used the hustle she learned from the streets to chart her own course as a successful entrepreneur. Now, her goal is to show other women from similar situations how to do the same.
When A D.A.B. Spills the Tea is about revealing the truth about life and love for a woman in the street life. Rarely are there happy endings with money, marriage and a family. Therefore, the book emboldens women to claim their power, set the standards for their own lives and to become real bosses by understanding how to make things happen for themselves.
Irvin is bold and transparent in the book, revealing things most people might be ashamed of, however, she is a firm believer that one must come to grips with their past in order to move forward. Either way, readers will be shocked, entertained and educated by the hard truths and wisdom on each page.
“A ‘D.A.B’ is a female that is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to gain whatever it is she feels is attainable to her. It is more than for a man or in a relationship. It could be for your business,” D. Irvin said. “I want women to learn how to boss up on their own and take control of their lives. If they can learn from my story, I am happy and I have reached my goal.”
To keep up with news and updates on everything D. Irvin, follow her on Instagram at @therealsupad. Her book, When A Real DAB Spills the Tea is available now and can be purchased HERE on Amazon.com.
Book Review: Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism
First off, I’d like to address the gender-added title, Ms. Humpty Dumpty. I went over the old nursery rhyme and discovered that Humpty had no gender, so “it” was asexual. Traditional references suggested that Humpty was a “he,” but here’s the commonly accepted origin according to Wikipedia:
“A large cannon which is believed to have been used in [the] English Civil War (1642-1649), specifically, in the 1648 Siege of Colchester. The rhyme came about because as Colchester was under siege, one of the cannons from the attacking side managed to destroy the wall ‘Humpty Dumpty’ was positioned on.”
The nursery rhyme does not specify gender either, so “Humpty” could be a symbol for any failed or “felled” endeavor:
“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall;
All the king’s horses and all the king’s men
Couldn’t put Humpty together again.”
So thus, we have an author, Dr. Mary D. Edwards who takes license to gender-specify Humpty in a very unique way! Her new book – Ms. Humpty Dumpty & The Real Pain of Racism (© 2020 Leaves of Gold Publishing) – offers insight to the pain of racism and its origin based on skin color.
As a minister of the gospel, Dr. Edwards draws from a sermon she delivered some 25 years ago wherein she depicted Humpty as a Black female. She writes: “When this Ms. Humpty Dumpty fell off the wall, she didn’t splatter all over the place. Only her shell, her outer covering, shattered. Inside she was hard-boiled! Hard-boiled because of the heat of racism. Hard-boiled because of the pain of racism.”
In the book she cites many examples of blatant racism like how actress Hattie McDaniel who won an Academy Award as “Mammy” in the movie “Gone with the Wind,” but still considered second class. Dr. Edwards cites many other examples that date back to the biblical stories of Jacob and Esau and the 12 tribes of Israel. That same evil spirit, she laments, is what kept chiseling away until Ms. Humpty began to teeter. She goes through a plethora of historical facts and biblical accounts of racism throughout the ages, and concludes that Ms. Humpty did not incidentally just have a great fall, but was pushed!
In the section titled “Laying the Axe to the Root of Racism and Inferiority” – co-authored with Dr. Edwards’ beloved late husband Reverend Eddie Edwards – the book delves into the “so-called” curse of Noah’s son Ham, and the satanic speech by British slave owner Willie Lynch (from which we get the word “lynching”) in 1712 in which he declared in part: “I have a fool proof method for controlling your Black slaves.”
This is a very interesting book as Dr. Edwards unpacks the truth about “The Lie” that the African descendants of the Cushite Nation are cursed. She “feels a commission and calling to bring down the barriers that divide races…” for the spiritual development of all people.
This is a well-written, comprehensive book that I highly recommend to bring about a better understanding of the racial tension we are still experiencing even today.
A resident of Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Edwards is co-founder of Joy of Jesus Ministries, and CEO of Leaves of Gold Consulting, LLC. She is also the founder of Widows with Wisdom, The Called and Ready Writers, His Lovely Wife Ministries, and MEDIC Ministries.
The book is available on Amazon and at Leavesofgoldconsulting.com. Contact Dr. Edwards at: [email protected]
‘Short Stories: The Autobiography of Columbus Short’ by Columbus Short with Marisa Mendez Available Now
*The life of actor/choreographer/musician Columbus Short has been punctuated with trauma that extends well beyond the plot lines of his previous role on the hit series Scandal.
Short has lived many lives packed into one-from a family filled with turmoil to tumultuous love affairs and enough scandals of his own.
But somewhere in the middle, Short’s realization that there has to be a better way comes into full view. “Short Stories” not only details Columbus Short’s journey from childhood to Hollywood, it shows how even the most checkered of pasts can create a different person with the right amount of will and drive, especially when it comes to fulfilling your true destiny.
“Columbus Short’s biography is a reflective and compelling story of a man consumed with fame quicker than an ego could process. Like myself, his story of resilience and redemption is inspiring to anyone that has hit rock-bottom or been misunderstood, but has the will and desire to become a better person. I have come to know Columbus well over the past couple of years and seeing him as a father, husband, and as a businessman is inspiring to watch. All his experiences—good and bad—have led him to finding the best version of himself. His best is yet to come.” – Mike Tyson
“An engaging account about the way unhealthy entanglements can affect an actor’s life..” – Kirkus Reviews
“Raw and real, funny and self-deprecating. I thought I knew him before, but I know him soooo much better now. After this, he should change his name to Columbus TALL! I Love You, Man.” – DL Hughley
“Watching Columbus’ evolution through defining moments has been inspiring. Watching him embrace all sides of the art—from acting to music to now writing—is something that is pushing me to be better, and I’m proud of him.” – Damon Dash
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘Searching For A New Equality’
*Back in 2016, Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released his book called “Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White,” and in it he writes about reclaiming the political process, starting with children. It’s information that’s still relevant today.
“The U.S. used to have the best schools in the world, and that’s not happening anymore. The grade scores for U.S. students [have] dropped with regard to other countries. We flipped down, and the quality of education here in America is starting to fade a little bit. And we need to do something about that because knowledge is power. And the power that we have in our educational system has made it possible for us to take leadership,” Abdul-Jabbar said on “CBS This Morning.”
The six-time champion has been a social and political activist throughout his 20-year career. He famously boycotted the 1968 Olympics, and supported Muhammad Ali’s decision to refuse induction into the military during the Vietnam War, per CBSnews.com.
“History is very crucial because, as George Santayana said, those who do not understand history are condemned to repeat it. And history is always the best tool to understanding the mistakes we’ve made in the past and avoid them going forward,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “So we need to pay attention to what’s happened here in our country and why and make sure that we don’t retrace those steps because that could be a very tragic misstep for our country.”
Abdul-Jabbar believes he probably would have been a history teacher had he not played professional basketball. He also acknowledged the role of athletes as role models when asked about Ryan Lochte lying about being robbed at the Rio Olympics.
“It’s quite a responsibility because when you get that type of attention, and you have all the eyes on you, young kids are many of the people who are watching you. If you don’t do the right things, you kind of send a bad message to kids, and that’s something we need to avoid,” Abdul-Jabbar said.
