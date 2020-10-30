Connect with us

Television

Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot

Published

19 seconds ago

on

lark voorhies - saved by the bell - Twitter
lisa turtle - saved by the bell

Twitter

“Saved by the Bell” star Lark Voorhies will reprise her Lisa Turtle character in the Peacock’s revival of the hit NBC series. 

On Thursday, the streamer dropped the first photo of Voorhies on the set of the upcoming reboot.

We previously reported… NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is updating the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters. 

Original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. 

Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski. 

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot [WATCH]

A previous teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano,  Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team. 

Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot. 

Lark previously confessed that she was hurt when not initially not asked to return for the revival series. She was also not invited to the cast reunion. 

When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss. 

“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

As noted by TooFab, no additional details on her appearance have been released at this time.

“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.

The series will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

BLIND ITEM: The Death of Her Friend

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A- list host/model is also an actress. Our host has always stayed quiet about the death of her friend, but has become more convinced over the years that the permanent A+ list rapper had her friend killed. It just seemed too convenient that he wanted her out of the picture and shortly after he said that, the friend ended up dead. 

Can you guess the model, her friend and the rapper?

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Don Lemon ‘Had to Get Rid Of’ Friends who Support Trump: ‘They Have to Want to Get Help’ (Watch)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

9EF7DF59-B71D-4CA8-9D48-ED6AA47F76A5_1_201_a
9EF7DF59-B71D-4CA8-9D48-ED6AA47F76A5_1_201_a

Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo on CNN (Oct. 29, 2020)

*CNN anchor Don Lemon on Thursday said that he “had to get rid of” friends supporting President Trump “because they’re too far gone,” adding that he would be friends with them again if “they want to live in reality.”

During his nightly handoff to anchor Chris Cuomo, Lemon said of his Trump friends, “I try and I try and I try, they say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points. I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you’ve just got to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives.”

Watch below or view here on Twitter:

Lemon came under fire earlier this year for his extended and hearty snort-laugh when panelist Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project dubbed Trump’s administration as one “defined by ignorance of the world,” and called #45’s supporters as the “credulous boomer rube demo.”

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Jeanise Jones

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Jeanise Jones of Borat2 - twitter
Jeanise Jones of Borat2

Twitter

*After “Borat” fans raised over $50,00 for Jeanise Jones, the professional babysitter who makes an appearance in the sequel, star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen also paid it forward to help make a difference.

The actor donated $100,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request, and the funds will be distributed to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf, PEOPLE reports. Cohen’s generosity will provide shelter, food and any other needs for the most vulnerable. .

Jones, 62, claims she was tricked into participating in “Borat 2.” She quickly became a breakout star of the movie when she appeared as a “babysitter” for Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Cohen). Jones believed Tutar was a child bride and in danger of being married off to an older man.

READ MORE: Jeanise Jones: ‘Borat’ Fans Raise Over $100K for ‘Betrayed’ Baby-sitter

Jones originally thought she was taking part in a documentary about child brides. She learned the truth when the trailer for “Borat 2” dropped. 

Sympathetic “Borat” fans raised tens of thousands of dollars for Jones after the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, where she volunteers, launched a GoFundMe campaign for her. The campaign has reached over $127,000 in donations. 

Pastor Derrick Scobey tells PEOPLE he’s grateful for Cohen supporting Jones and the church’s community outreach program.

“I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has,” Scobey says of Cohen’s donation. “Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”

He also previously noted, “One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore. She has worried about this young lady for a year.”

Continue Reading

TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens

Trending