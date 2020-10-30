Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot

“Saved by the Bell” star Lark Voorhies will reprise her Lisa Turtle character in the Peacock’s revival of the hit NBC series.

On Thursday, the streamer dropped the first photo of Voorhies on the set of the upcoming reboot.

We previously reported… NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is updating the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters.

Original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.

Watch the trailer below.

A previous teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano, Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team.

Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot.

Lark previously confessed that she was hurt when not initially not asked to return for the revival series. She was also not invited to the cast reunion.

When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss.

“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

As noted by TooFab, no additional details on her appearance have been released at this time.

“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.

The series will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.