Adam Sandler: I’m A Dadager! ‘Hubie Halloween’ / EUR Exclusive (Watch)
*Its a Hubie trick or treat!
Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike but this Halloween it’s up to him to save Salem, Massachusetts.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the star of Netflixs’ “Hubie Halloween” about his daughters, bravery and pranks.
FT: On a scale of one to ten how much of a dadager (dad + manager) are you?
AS: Boy I guess I am a little. I tell them a lot. Like, ‘you got to do this, buh, buh, buh. You want to get good at this, you get in there you…I do a lot of that and it literally does nothing. They just stare at me like, ‘what the hell are you talking about. I’ll do whatever I want.’ I have no power…I really try to dad them up…but it’s not really working.
FT: I thought they did really good
AS: They did good! But they didn’t listen to me when we rehearsed and stuff. I’d say, ‘well maybe…and they would be like [blank stare] just relax man I got this.
FT: They learned from the best, they got it under control.
AS: Do you have kids?
FT: Not yet – I’m not mature enough yet.
AS: My advice to you…you don’t need it. Just keep going. Just move on.
FT: Say less! I’ll tell my mom.
AS: Yah! Tell mom! That’s on me!
FT: In the film Hubie has to find bravery…where do you go when you feel scared or uncomfortable or need some bravery?
AS: My initial reaction is very scared. My first [thought] is usually, ‘whoa, what the hell is going on?!’ Then I start feeling humiliated and say, ‘okay this humiliation is going to last a long time if I don’t do something right now.’ Then I try to work up the courage to stand up for myself. And then hopefully by the time I get the courage…the person has left already.
FT: What’s the most remember able Halloween prank or scare you’ve had?
AS: In my house it wasn’t only Halloween – there were four of us kids and somebody was always hiding behind something and popping out – it was an everyday thing. We would scare my mother, my grandmother – they would say, ‘don’t scare grandma anymore it’s going to end badly.’ We got her a few times and then my father was like, ‘hey no good!’
“Hubie Halloween” starts streaming on Netflix October 7th.
Arts & Culture
Lenny Kravitz Talks Being Biracial & Finding His Identity in An Interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING
*Lenny Kravitz has had hit records and packed concert venues.
However, he admits that finding his sound and identity in the music business was a struggle, in an interview with Michelle Miller for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Oct. 4 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.
Kravitz opens up to Miller, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY, to talk about his childhood as the son of “The Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, his career, his relationship with Lisa Bonet of “The Cosby Show” and his new book, Let Love Rule, out next week.
“I didn’t want the book to be about rock stardom, fame or any of that,” Kravitz tells Miller. “This was about getting there, finding my voice.”
He writes that he lived a charmed childhood, enriched by his parents’ extraordinary circle of friends. Actress Cicely Tyson is his godmother, and Diahann Carroll is an honorary aunt. Kravitz recalls sitting on Duke Ellington’s lap while the famed artist played the piano. He says it was seeing a Jackson 5 concert that sparked his career.
Yet, when he was starting out, Kravitz struggled to find himself as an artist. He tried blue contact lenses, and he changed his stage name to Romeo Blue.
“I was not comfortable with myself at the time,” he says.
“I just felt like there was David Bowie, and there was Prince and … Lenny Kravitz just didn’t fit in,” Kravitz says. “But the exercise of going outside of yourself, changing your look, changing your name – led me right back to myself. So it was a necessary part of the process. … I was enough. And my name was correct.”
CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.
The Pulse of Entertainment: Koryn Hawthorne’s ‘I Am’ is About Jesus Christ, ‘Pray’ is the 1st Single
*“It happened super organic,” said two-time Grammy nominated Koryn Hawthorne about her sophomore album “I Am” (RCA Inspiration). “I think overall the message is Jesus Christ. The album feels like a journey, it moves…signifies strength.”
The new single “Pray” is co-written by Hawthorne, Troy Taylor, Jeremy Hicks and Daniels Breland, with Taylor and Hicks producing. The single was released with an accompanying music video that premiered on BET Networks. “Pray” is the projects’ first single release.
“Show the life of Jesus Christ. I think God is trying to show who ‘you’ are,” said the Billboard Award winner about her “musical ministry” message. “The single (“Pray”), I let it organically happen.”
The Dove Award winner debuted in 2018 with the “Unstoppable” album on RCA Inspiration. That year she garnered a record-breaking Billboard title on the “Hot Gospel Songs Chart” for the single “Won’t He Do It” having the longest run as #1. That “Unstoppable” album also garnered two Grammy Award nominations for the singles “Won’t He Do It” and “Speak the Name.” She went on to perform, what is now her signature Certified Gold single, “Won’t He Do It” at the 50th Annual Essence Festival” and recently hosted the 35th Annual Stellar Awards. www.KorynHawthorne.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
COVID-19
Cam Newton Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Patriots QB in Quarantine
*Here’s some super interesting news coming out of the NFL regarding New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. He has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to multiple reports via Twitter.
That’s obviously not good news for all concerned because the designation means a player has either tested positive for the coronavirus or has been in “close contact” with an infected person.
However, there seems to be no need for continued speculation because ESPN his straight up reporting that Newton did indeed test positive and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Look for either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer to start in place of Newton.
“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement – without naming a specific player – on Saturday. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine.” Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
As far as whether the team would still play on Sunday, the Patriots said “we are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance … . The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”
UPdate …
“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the league said.
“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”
The coronavirus reports come as the NFL was forced to reschedule two games because the Tennessee Titans had a break out within their organization. The Titans were set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers but that game was moved to Week 7.
The Steelers were originally going to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 but now will face their AFC North division rivals in Week 8. Their matchup will take place on Nov. 1.
