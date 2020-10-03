Adam Sandler: I’m A Dadager! ‘Hubie Halloween’ / EUR Exclusive (Watch)

*Its a Hubie trick or treat!

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike but this Halloween it’s up to him to save Salem, Massachusetts.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the star of Netflixs’ “Hubie Halloween” about his daughters, bravery and pranks.

FT: On a scale of one to ten how much of a dadager (dad + manager) are you?

AS: Boy I guess I am a little. I tell them a lot. Like, ‘you got to do this, buh, buh, buh. You want to get good at this, you get in there you…I do a lot of that and it literally does nothing. They just stare at me like, ‘what the hell are you talking about. I’ll do whatever I want.’ I have no power…I really try to dad them up…but it’s not really working.

FT: I thought they did really good

AS: They did good! But they didn’t listen to me when we rehearsed and stuff. I’d say, ‘well maybe…and they would be like [blank stare] just relax man I got this.

FT: They learned from the best, they got it under control.

AS: Do you have kids?

FT: Not yet – I’m not mature enough yet.

AS: My advice to you…you don’t need it. Just keep going. Just move on.

FT: Say less! I’ll tell my mom.

AS: Yah! Tell mom! That’s on me!

FT: In the film Hubie has to find bravery…where do you go when you feel scared or uncomfortable or need some bravery?

AS: My initial reaction is very scared. My first [thought] is usually, ‘whoa, what the hell is going on?!’ Then I start feeling humiliated and say, ‘okay this humiliation is going to last a long time if I don’t do something right now.’ Then I try to work up the courage to stand up for myself. And then hopefully by the time I get the courage…the person has left already.

FT: What’s the most remember able Halloween prank or scare you’ve had?

AS: In my house it wasn’t only Halloween – there were four of us kids and somebody was always hiding behind something and popping out – it was an everyday thing. We would scare my mother, my grandmother – they would say, ‘don’t scare grandma anymore it’s going to end badly.’ We got her a few times and then my father was like, ‘hey no good!’

“Hubie Halloween” starts streaming on Netflix October 7th.

