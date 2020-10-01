Urban News
Survivor of 1963 KKK Church Bombing Seeks Compensation from State, Alabama Governor Apologizes
*Sarah Collins Rudolph was 12-years-old when Ku Klux Klan members bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Alabama on Sept. 15, 1963, killing her sister, and three other Black girls.
Rudolph “never received an apology, support, medical care, counseling or any kind of help or acknowledgement from the state for her injuries,” her lawyers said in a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey.
The letter notes that at the time of the bombing, state officials and segregationist Gov. George Wallace, “played an undisputed role in encouraging its citizens to engage in racial violence, including the violence that stole the lives of four little girls, and irreparably injured a fifth.”
The letter adds that Collins Rudolph “has born the burdens of the bombing for virtually her entire life, and we believe her story presents an especially meritorious and unique opportunity for the State of Alabama to right the wrongs that its past leaders encouraged and incited.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Ivey apologized to Collins Rudolph in a letter sent to her lawyers, and welcomed negotiations as Collins Rudolph seeks compensation from the state. Ivey offered a “sincere, heartfelt apology” for the “racist, segregationist rhetoric used by some of our leaders during that time.”
Ivey acknowledged that Collins Rudolph and the four other girls “suffered an egregious injustice that has yielded untold pain and suffering over the ensuing decades.”
“It would seem to me that beginning these conversations — without prejudice for what any final outcome might produce but with a goal of finding mutual accord — would be a natural extension of my Administration’s ongoing efforts to foster fruitful conversations about the all-too-difficult — and sometimes painful — topic of race, a conversation occurring not only in Alabama but throughout America,” Ivey wrote.
Collins Rudolph lost her right eye in the bombing and glass fragments remained in her left eye, abdomen and her chest for years after, according to The Associated Press.
Her sister, 14-year-old sister Addie Mae Collins, was killed, as well as Cynthia Wesley and Carole Robertson, also 14, and Denise McNair, 11.
Rudolph Collins’ lawyers said they were “gratified” by the governor’s apology and looking forward to talks about compensation.
Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer
*Emmy-nominated live event producer Jesse Collins has become the first Black executive producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL, Jay-Z’s RocNation and Pepsi said Tuesday that Collins will join longtime director Hamish Hamilton for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in Tampa Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” said RocNation’s Nation chief operating officer Jay-Z. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”
“It is an honor to be part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement, per Variety. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, and the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”
In his own statement, Jay-Z praised Collins for being “one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision,’” noting that his “insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments.”
Last August, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports company, signed a deal with the NFL to consult on the halftime show as their “live music entertainment strategist.”
This past February, Roc Nation caught major heat over its first Super Bowl halftime show in Miami featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Uncle Luke called on JAY-Z to “fix” the Super Bowl halftime line-up to include performers from Miami.
“[The NFL is] basically showing that, ‘Aye look, let me go get a token black guy, throw him out there, say we’re dealing with systemic racism and say we’re having him involved with the entertainment,” Luke told TMZ at the time. “It specifically said that JAY-Z would be involved with the systemic racism and the entertainment. Right now, that’s an F.”
Luke also hit up his Instagram to criticize Jay and the NFL for choosing Shakira and Lopez as Super Bowl halftime performers.
“I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl, Uncle Luke captioned a video posted on his Instagram page. “The @NFL has totally disrespected the African American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job.”
He was referring to Jay’s partnership with the NFL to curate the Super Bowl halftime shows.
Jay-Z’s appointment of Collins makes him the first-ever Black executive producer of the halftime show.
Collins called it “an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history.”
Here’s What’s In Part 2 of the CBC’s New ‘Jobs and Justice Act’ to Benefit Black Families (Video)
*Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), recently unveiled the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, aimed at increasing the upward mobility of Black families in America. The bill was first introduced in 2018 by then-CBC Chair Cedric Richmond (D-La.).
The Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 includes over 200 bills addressing a wide range of issues, from community and economic development, and educational opportunities, to health disparities, environmental justice and comprehensive criminal justice reform.
“When we developed the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, we knew that Black America was going to need policies that not only solved the imminent issues but addressed the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our community, said CBD Chair Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37). “I am proud to present the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, which is a direct response to critical issue areas including the short term and long-term impact of COVID-19. Since 1971, the CBC has been a voice in Congress for the African-American community and in a year where the stakes are extremely high for Black Americans, we encourage lawmakers to support the provisions in this bill.”
Below, watch CBC members announce the bill below, followed by a list of key provisions in the legislation.
Some of the provisions of the bill include:
• Robust funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through targeted contact tracing, testing, and treatment, along with research and data.
• Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
• $7.5 billion for investments in transportation infrastructure through the successful “TIGER” program, which provides grants to local governments to fund innovative highway, bridge, and transit projects.
• $7.5 billion to help specifically upgrade water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water for families.
• Encourages government contractors on infrastructure projects to actively recruit, hire, and provide on-the-job training to African-Americans ages 18 to 39 through existing jobs, apprenticeships, and “earn while you learn” programs.
• Provides the Minority Business Development Agency, the only federal agency dedicated to supporting Black businesses, with statutory authorization. This means more access to capital, contracts and markets.
• Expands the grants for HBCUs to help with acquiring the technological resources needed to continue offering competitive academic programs in the STEM field.
• Establishes “baby bonds” to give every American child a seed savings account of $1,000 at birth to aid with long term savings goals.
• Incentivizes food service providers such as grocers, retailers, and nonprofits to help eradicate food deserts, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
Seagram Heiress Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Her ‘Predator’ Role in NXIVM Sex Cult
*An heir to the Seagram’s liquor fortune has been sentenced to a little over six years in prison for her role in the NXIVM sex-cult.
Clare Bronfman, 41, is accused of using her fortune to silence victims of the group’s leader, Keith Raniere.
NXIVM is a self-described personal and professional development program, which Bronfman first joined in 2003 to help her find purpose in her overly privileged life. She ultimately moved up to the group’s executive board, while female members were allegedly coerced into sexual slavery.
Several women testified how they obeyed their “masters,” were pressured to have sex with Raniere, and were even branded with his initials as well as those of Raniere’s puppet, “Smallvielle” actress Allison Mack.
“Do you think the person who’s being branded should be completely nude and sort of held to the table like a, sort of almost like a sacrifice,” Raniere said in a recording that was played during his trail over the summer.
Here’s more from Complex:
During a hearing on Wednesday, nine victims discussed how Bronfman devastated their lives, with some describing how the heiress continually sued them and even had local prosecutors file criminal charges against them. Several of the women urged Bronfman to condemn the group’s leader, Keith Raniere after she previously told a judge that she still believed in him.
Last June, Raniere was convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking, fraud, and other crimes. Prior to his trial, Bronfman and four other higher-ups pleaded guilty, including recruiter and former Smallville actress Allison Mack.
Bronfman, who reportedly spent at least $116 million on the organization, pled guilty to two charges in connection to identity theft and immigration fraud.
Raniere, accused of recruiting women to be his sexual partners, is facing multiple charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and human trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, CNN reports.
Mack, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges before the start of the trial.
HBO is currently airing a documentary about the NXIVM cult titled “The Vow.”
