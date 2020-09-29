News
Barry Jenkins Tapped to Direct ‘Lion King’ Sequel for Disney
“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins has been tapped to direct a sequel to Disney’s live-action version of “The Lion King.”
Jon Favreau directed the 2019 movie, which featured an all-star voice cast of Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover and James Earl Jones reprised his role as Mufasa from the original 1994 animated film. No word on if the same cast will return for the sequel, which will focus on Mufasa’s origin story.
According to Deadline, Jeff Nathanson, wrote the screenplay for the 2019 movie, will return to write the follow-up.
READ MORE: Beyonce’s ‘Making the Gift’ Special About ‘Lion King’ Soundtrack to air Monday Night on ABC [VIDEO]
This.
Yes, THIS👇🏿
‘The Lion King’ Sequel Set With ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins To Helm For Walt Disney Studios https://t.co/Ev7Obi8Km8 via @Deadline
— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 29, 2020
“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins said in a statement.“Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”
The 2019 “Lion King” film grossed $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and earned a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination.
It is time. #BlackIsKing, a new visual album from Beyoncé, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/DTJtCe1QdT
— The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 31, 2020
Beyoncé released the visual album “Black Is King,” overthe summer, which reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s Black youth.
“Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in announcing the project. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”
The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.
Coronavirus
Disney Has Bad News: 28,000 Theme Park Workers Laid Off Because of Coronavirus
The prolonged coronavirus crisis in California has kept Disney‘s theme parks there completely closed and its Florida parks open with limited capacity has forced the company to announce that it will lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products division.
In a letter sent to employees on Tuesday, Josh D’Amaro, head of parks at Disney, detailed several “difficult decisions” the company has had to make in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including ending its furlough of thousands of employees.
Shares of the company fell less than 2% after the closing bell on Tuesday.
Around 67% of the 28,000 laid off workers were part-time employees, according to D’Amaro. The company declined to break down the layoffs by individual park locations.
While Disney’s theme parks in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong have been able to reopen with limited capacity, both California Adventure and Disneyland have remained shuttered in Anaheim, California.
The parks, experiences and consumer products segment is a vitally important part of Disney’s business. Last year, it accounted for 37% of the company’s $69.6 billion in total revenue, reports CNBC.
THIS DID’NT GO AS PLANNED: LisaRaye’s B-day Celebration Turns to Crap with Surprise Da Brat Appearance / WATCH
Disney’s memo to employees:
Team,
I write this note to you today to share some difficult decisions that we have had to make regarding our Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products organization.
Let me start with my belief that the heart and soul of our business is and always will be people. Just like all of you, I love what I do. I also love being surrounded by people who think about their roles as more than jobs, but as opportunities to be a part of something special, something different, and something truly magical.
Earlier this year, in response to the pandemic, we were forced to close our businesses around the world. Few of us could have imagined how significantly the pandemic would impact us — both at work and in our daily lives. We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and that we would recover quickly and return to normal. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. And, as a result, today we are now forced to reduce the size of our team across executive, salaried, and hourly roles.
As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, suspended capital projects, furloughed our cast members while still paying benefits, and modified our operations to run as efficiently as possible, however, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity.
As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic.
Thank you for your dedication, patience and understanding during these difficult times. I know that these changes will be challenging. It will take time for all of us to process this information and its impact. We will be scheduling appointments with our affected salaried and non-union hourly employees over the next few days. Additionally, today we will begin the process of discussing next steps with unions. We encourage you to visit The Hub or the WDI Homepage for any support you may need.
For those who will be affected by this decision, I want to thank you for all that you have done for our company and our guests. While we don’t know when the pandemic will be behind us, we are confident in our resilience, and hope to welcome back Cast Members and employees when we can.
Most sincerely,
Josh D’Amaro
Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Product
Entertainment
LisaRaye’s B-day Celebration Turns to Crap with Surprise Da Brat Appearance / WATCH
*Oops, that didn’t quite work out as planned. We’re talking about what happened to LisaRaye McCoy last night on her Fox Soul talk show “Cocktails with Queens.”
If you missed it, things went left after LisaRaye’s (half) sister, rapper Da Brat, decided to stop by for what turned out to an UN-wanted surprise appearance.
Claudia Jordan and the other hosts, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson, were all about trying to keep things happy and stuff. However, happiness wasn’t what McCoy was experiencing with her sister’s appearance, because unbeknownst to most, the sisters are not in a good place with each other.
When you watch the episode, you’ll see LisaRaye was initially speechless, but then bursts into tears when Da Brat appears.
“I’m shocked,” McCoy said. For her part, DaBrat acknowledged that she expected that reaction.
“We kinda being a lil bit distant or whatever so she’s really surprised,” the rapper admitted.
THIS IS INTERESTING: Nickayla Rivera Responds to Reports She’s Living with Deceased Sister (Naya)’s Ex-Huband Ryan Dorsey
It seems the two sisters haven’t been on speaking terms since LisaRaye found out DaBrat is in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, whom she introduced her to. The problem is, she had to learn about them being lovers from the blogs!
“I just did not want to hear it from the blogs,” she confided. “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”
Of course the other co-hosts tried their best to bring peace to the situation, but, bottom line, McCoy was not happy about Da Brat being there.
“I don’t care what the f–k y’all saying. At all. Y’all don’t know s–t. At all. She do. You do. You do,” said an unhappy McCoy
If you haven’t already, watch the drama go down, above.
Obama/Trump/Political
VP Nominee Kamala Harris fronts New Bloomberg-Backed Ad Campaign Targeting Black Floridians (Watch)
*Former New York mayor and ex presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is financing liberal activists in a campaign to attract Black voters in Florida, an important battleground state in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s quest to defeat President Trump.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris stars in the $3.4 million ad campaign led by Priorities USA and BlackPAC. In the spot, entitled One Nation, Harris, the first Black woman and Indian American to be on a major party presidential ticket, offers a hopeful message of unity to “heal our nation.” It will run on both broadcast and digital media beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Watch below:
According to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden leads Trump 88 percent to 9 percent among registered Black voters. But Priorities, BlackPAC and other groups have noticed a dip in support among young Black voters and Black male voters for the Democratic ticket.
BlackPAC executive director Adrienne Shropshire said the ad campaign is seeking to remind Black people “what’s at stake for Black communities in this election and persuading skeptical voters that their vote holds the power to course-correct our nation.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
