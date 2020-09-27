Entertainment
Grammy-winning Diva Stephanie Mills Reveals Who Her Famous Cousins of R&B Are
*Former Broadway musical star and Grammy-winning R&B singer Stephanie Mills recently revealed that she’s not the only powerful singer in the family.
It turns out that Mill’s real cousins are K-Ci (Cedric Hailey) and JoJo (Joel Hailey) lead vocalists of the R&B group Jodeci which formed in the late 1980s.
The group, with the Hailey brothers, elevated its style of R&B music to include, hip hop, soul, gospel, and new jack swing. Over the past three decades, “Jodeci” has scored numerous Top-10 hits to include “Forever My Lady,” “Stay,” “Come and Talk to Me,” “Cry for You,” “Feenin” and “What About Us.” The two brothers, between 1996 and 2013, released five albums as a duo, all of which charted nationally and internationally.
Mills said recently that she will soon release a new single, titled “Afraid to Love,” which will include duets with her cousins K-Ci and JoJo. And to show the extended power of the family’s musical DNA, Mills, K-Ci and JoJo have other famous singing cousins. There’s Dave Hollister, who once sang lead vocals for the R&B group “Blackstreet.” Hollister is featured on the group’s smash hit “Before I Let You Go.” He later recorded and performed as a solo artist.
According to industry sources, Dave’s father and K-Ci and JoJo’s fathers are brothers. The family tree of music also includes Grammy-winning R&B singer Fantasia, who is a first cousin to K-Ci and JoJo; their fathers are brothers, as well. Like her cousin Stephanie Mills, Fantasia, has starred on Broadway, when the American Idol winner dazzled audiences in the classic production, “The Color Purple.”
While this is an amazing story of cousins with powerful musical genes and a strong singing DNA, Mills began it all for the family when she starred on Broadway as “Dorothy” in “The Wiz” in the mid-1970s. In the 1980s, she charted many R&B hits to include “Home,” “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” “I Feel Good All Over,” “(You’re Puttin’) A Rush on Me,” “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin’ ” and “Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel).” Mills also won a Grammy for the R&B hit “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”
With so much vocal power and talent in the family, will there be a music project that will feature the cousins, Stephanie Mills, K-Ci, JoJo, Dave Hollister, and Fantasia? Inquiring minds want to know!
R&B Superstar RL of Next Talks Breonna Taylor Death, Working with Tyrese and More / The Trend
RL of the hit R&B group “Next” talks new music in the current climate, his experiences with BLM and the Minnesota Police Department after the death of George Floyd, his own Verzuz battle wish list and working with R&B heavy hitters Tyrese, Ginuwine, Case, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and more!
Host: @DerrialChriston and @Stewartstarlit
Lil Nas X: Rapper to Release Children’s Book ‘C Is for Country’
*Lil Nas X says he is writing ‘the best kids book of all time,’ titled “C Is for Country.”
“i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!”
Set for release on Jan. 5, the picture book follows a pony named Panini on a “joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown,” according to the official synopsis.
The book’s announcement adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find.”
Check out the rapper’s post below announcing the projet.
i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO
— nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020
“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could’ve hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”
Here’s more from Variety:
The plot of the book follows Lil Nas X and his trusty steed, Panini, who shares a name with one of the rapper’s hit songs. Targeted for kids aged 3 to 7, it will also educate children on the ABC’s through various country-themed objects such as cowboy hats and animals typically found on the farm. Surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find, according to the announcement.
“C Is for Country” is available for preorder now ahead of its Jan. 5 debut.
Debmar-Mercury & Will Packer’s ‘Central Ave’ Debuts in 200+ Markets This Weekend!
*Los Angeles and New York – Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and record-breaking producer Will Packer (Night School, Girls Trip) will bring back the nationally syndicated, multicultural, investigative entertainment & pop culture magazine show CENTRAL AVE for the full 2020-21 season on Saturday, September 26, with two original weekly half-hour episodes.
Following a limited run last year, the half-hour series will air in 210 markets including on FOX Television Stations, Sinclair, CBS and The CW-Plus, delivering relevant entertainment and pop culture stories through a provocative, socially conscious and diverse lens.
MUST READ! Singer Raphael Saadiq on How He Coped with the Tragic Deaths of 4 Siblings
Veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park, Empire Girls) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross return to their historic roles as the first two women of color to host an entertainment magazine show.
“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Will Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”
Co-Creator Monique Chenault will serve as showrunner of Central Ave and, together with Packer and Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith, executive producer.
“Painstakingly positioned to be an authority on what drives popular culture, Central Ave is fully committed to investigating and examining the entertainment, trends and celebrities that are making the greatest impact. The audience will get in-depth, comprehensive storytelling through a culturally diverse lens that stems from a richly diverse editorial team behind the scenes,” Chenault said about the vison of the show.
The series also features a diverse group of skilled correspondents with different areas of expertise; Van Lathan, formerly of TMZ, along with Kennedy- Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulaha and Zach Greenburg.
Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said, “Central Ave will add a much-needed voice to this genre at such a critical juncture in our history. We’re proud to be collaborating with Will, Monique and the great team they have assembled for this breakthrough series that, above all else, we find to be informative and very entertaining.”
For further information and local listings, visit: https://centralavetv.com/
About Debmar-Mercury
Debmar-Mercury, an innovative leading media company specializing in syndication, network, cable and ancillary markets, produces and distributes The Wendy Williams Show and Central Ave, a co-production with producer Will Packer’s Will Packer Media. it has U.S. distribution rights to FremantleMedia North America’s Steve Harvey-hosted Family Feud and, starting in September 2020, Schitt’s Creek, the critically acclaimed half-hour, single-camera scripted comedy created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, which ranked as the No. 1 original series on Pop TV and scored the first-ever sweep of all comedy categories at this year’s Primetime Emmys. Other returning series include Caught in Providence, which it produces (together with Citylife Productions) and distributes, now in its second season in national syndication and on social media; Comedy Central’s off-Netflix episodes of BoJack Horseman from Michael Eisner’s privately held media and entertainment company, The Tornante Company; as well as U.S. distribution rights to the 10/90 sitcoms Debmar-Mercury pioneered including Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and spinoff Meet the Browns; Revolution/CubeVision’s Are We There Yet? (starring Ice Cube); and the Debmar-Mercury / Lionsgate Television comedy Anger Management (starring Charlie Sheen). Debmar-Mercury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), a premier next generation global content leader.
About Will Packer Media
Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its-kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience, with an urban millennial core. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten opening at number one at the box office.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
