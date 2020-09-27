DC Educator (Teresa Lasley) Fights Teacher Burnout

Sound the alarm! Every man and woman. Take your position. Vote!

Ezekiel 22:30 30“I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.” Ezekiel’s religious call came in July 592 according to biography.com ( https://www.biography.com/religious-figure/ezekiel) .

Those words of the prophet were true then and they are true today. God is looking for His people who are called by His name to humble ourselves, repent, turn from our wicked ways and put His word into action through any means necessary.

There is no excuse when we hit our knees for hours and fall out in a prostrate position before the Lord praying, His will be done, yet not get in the car and drive to the polling place. There is no excuse when we lift holy hands, but not use those hands to cast a life changing ballot.

God is in control regardless as to who wins. Yet, He has given us a wonderful opportunity to be found as the one willing and actively ” building the wall”, answer our prayers, and let our life have meaning through the power of the vote! It is my prayer that at the end of this article you will see that the alarm, to take a stand, was sounded many years ago and every man and woman can take an active role in voting. The voting process was never meant to be about ourselves. It was meant to offer up a plea for others.

Lord, my plea is that we will show up to vote and allow You to demonstrate Your power through us. In 2 Chronicles 16:9 it says “ For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of [them] whose heart [is] perfect toward him”.

Vote by Mail aka Absentee Ballot

Only certain people qualify and are eligible to vote by mail aka absentee ballot. Those people are elderly, disabled, military, or out of town on Election Day. It’s easy to request an absentee ballot. You must state a specific reason to vote by mail. The qualifications are 65 or older, disabled, a military member, or out of town on Election Day. Fear of catching covid-19 is not considered a valid reason to vote by mail. The deadline to request a ballot is October 23, 2020. If you missed the deadline to request a ballot, contact your elections office for any last-minute or emergency options.

If you need to buy stamps, consider using the Post Office’s online store, usps.com.

Put it in the mail. Place it in your own mailbox for the mail carrier to collect, or put it in a post office blue mailbox, or take it to a post office. Mail it early, if you can, to be sure it arrives on time.

If you mail it on Election Day, ask the post office to “hand cancel it” (that means it will have the right date to prove you mailed it on time). Drop it off at a drop box or vote center. To find where you can drop off

your ballot, go to your state or county website. Be sure to drop it off in time. If you drop it off in person at a voting center, practice physical distancing, wear a mask or face covering, and wash your hands before and after dropping off your ballot.

Find your voter registrar’s office: access.tarrantcounty.com/…/Voter-Registration.html

Early Voting

People who want to vote before election day the early voting period is usually less crowded than going on Election Day itself. The time period is From October 13 through October 30th. People who do not qualify for mail in but do not want to be around a lot of people should vote early.

Find your voting clerk early: access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information.html.

You must first understand the origin of the word, “vote” to know that the process was never meant to be about ourselves. What is the etymology of the word” to vote”? Etymology; From Middle English -“prayers or pleas on behalf of another”, from Old French, from Medieval Latin suffragium, from Latin suffragium (“support, vote, right of voting”). The sense of “vote” or “right to vote” was directly derived from classical Latin. The root meaning of voting is to offer up a prayer or plea on the behalf of another. Voting was never meant to be about ourselves. If you are a follower of Jesus then you know it is always about someone else. Jesus’ ministry was about others. Jesus said in Luke 4:18, “The Spirit of the Almighty LORD is with me because the LORD has anointed me to deliver good news to humble people. He has sent me to heal those who are brokenhearted, to announce that captives will be set free and prisoners will be released. It is impossible to follow Jesus and not vote. Jesus loved people and championed the cause of others; especially those who were and are suffering. We are called to do the same.

People with Mental Illness can vote!

While mental competency is an eligibility requirement for voting, competency must be decided based on the ruling of a judge—not a family member or facility staff member. People with mental illness are entitled to help with their ballot even if they are struggling with less visible health issues, from anxiety attacks to psychosis. This protection also covers “intellectual, developmental or mental disability.” There are only two rules about who can help you cast your ballot: they cannot be your employer or union leader. But you can ask a friend, coworker, or even a stranger. Poll workers should be trained to assist you, and if one discourages you or tries to stop you from voting, they are breaking federal law. You can report interference to the national voter hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683). Sources: http://www.bazelon.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2016_State-Laws-Affecting-Voting-Rights-of-PWD.pdf, The Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA), The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), The Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 and The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993.

People who are hospitalized can vote!

If you are in the hospital, you still have the right to vote if you are registered. In 2016 Dr. Kelly Wong launched patientvoting.com to help hospital patients find options available to them on Election Day so they can vote even on election day! Some hospitals have staff trained to assist, but if they do not, you can contact your local election commission to help. A staff member can also make the call on your behalf—and if they refuse or do anything else to impede you, they are also breaking the law. Visit the website Patient Voting.com for more specifics and options for emergency absentee voting. It might be difficult to advocate for your voting rights in a health emergency, but if you have the fortitude, nobody has the right to stop you.

People in a nursing home can vote!

When you move into a nursing home or assisted living facility, your address changes, which means you probably need to register to vote based on the new address. Once you are registered, you still need to physically cast your ballot. Consider voting absentee. Being at least aged 60 to 65 is a reason to qualify for an absentee ballot. Based on Texas (Tex. Elec. Code § 64.032); it is the voter’s choice as to who can help you complete your ballot. These people are not allowed to help you fill out a ballot: employer, or agent of the voter’s employer or union; the assistant signs an oath. Sources: National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care

People who are convicted felons can vote!

Convicts who have been punished – by parole, prison sentence, pardon, or probation – are qualified to register. However, they would have to re-register before showing up at the polls. After conviction, a felon’s right to vote is withdrawn, temporarily. If an individual still faces indictment, prosecution, or is an active participant on other procedures that comes up before a final conviction, their criminal status is yet undetermined and, at such, may retain his voting eligibility in Texas elections. If you are clueless about your what to do and how to go about it, consult your local defense attorney. For detailed information on how states restore rights of felons, please refer to the summary compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

People who are paranoid can vote!

People who are paranoid or government conspirator thinkers. Track your ballot: https://ballottrax.com/

If you are ineligible to vote….Pray!

James 5:16 The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.

Resources

Check your registration status: https://www.vote.org/am-i-registered-to-vote

Register by mail: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml

Find your voter registrar’s office: http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/county/locations.html

Request absentee ballot: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml

Track your ballot: https://ballottrax.com/

Find your early voting clerk: http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information.html

Find your polling location: https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html

Find your sample ballot: https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html

In conclusion,

The alarm has been sounded. Do not harden your heart. Every man and woman can do something from casting the ballot to praying. The voting process was never about you. You have been anointed to show up and allow God to show out. God will give you wisdom as to what to do. It is not by force nor by strength, but by my Spirit, says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies. Vote!

By The one favored and beloved of the Lord

WOW … Works of Wonder … The Single Christians Experience exist to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like-minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty-five years of age and older. Everyone is welcome.