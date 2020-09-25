Obama is Calling on Americans to Text Him and Share ‘How You’re Planning on Voting’

*Barack Obama gave out his ‘phone number’ to the American people so they can text him and share “how you’re planning on voting this year.”

“All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687,” he tweeted and posted to Instagram Wednesday.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Obama is using a service called Community that allows subscribers to receive text messages from him and write back.

“Leaders are able to directly text all their members at once, reach members in a specific city, or chat with a single member one-on-one,” a press release announcing Obama’s involvement said.

When texting the number, users reportedly receive a link that registers them with Community’s service.

READ MORE: ‘I Stood on His Shoulders’: Barack Obama Remembers and Tributes John Lewis

All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year. I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too. pic.twitter.com/NX91bSqbtG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 23, 2020

“OK, I’ve got your number saved,” the next message reads. “Good to be connected. More from me soon, but first the required legalese: Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel at any time.”

A contact card then pops up with a picture of Obama, so subscribers can save his ‘number.’

The former president is calling on Americans to text and share “what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year.”

“If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year. I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too,” Obama tweeted to his nearly 123 million followers.

He also pitched to voters during the Democratic National Convention.

“This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win,” Obama said in his speech at the DNC. “So we have to get busy building it up — by pouring all our effort into these 76 days, and by voting like never before — for Joe and Kamala [Harris], and candidates up and down the ticket, so that we leave no doubt about what this country we love stands for — today and for all our days to come.”