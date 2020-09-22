Today’s Video
Cops’ Use of Force During Black Woman’s Arrest in Hartford, CT Goes Viral (Watch)
*The latest viral video of a questionable police arrest comes out of Connecticut, where body camera footage was released by Hartford police after a tense traffic stop on Blue Hills Avenue Monday afternoon. A woman was pulled over after police said her car was reported stolen.
“What is your cause for talking to me? I don’t have to talk to you. I’m not under arrest,” the woman told police. Authorities said things got out of hand when the woman tried to leave the scene. The officer demanded that she get out of the car, but she put the car in reverse and started backing up.
“No, it’s my car and it’s not stolen,” the woman told police.
Officers and witnesses encouraged her to put the car in park. After they spent a minute and a half asking her to get out of the car, two officers physically pulled her out, and the woman was arrested with at least three officers on the scene. The body camera footage showed the woman on the ground, but eyewitness video revealed an officer’s knee possibly on the woman’s head or neck area. She could be heard yelling, “I can’t breathe.”
The unidentified woman was arrested and continued to protest all the way to the cruiser. She was charged with interfering with police and reckless endangerment because there was a child in the car. Both the woman and the child were not hurt, according to police.
Hartford police later made a clarification that the car was never stolen, but it did make the list of “wanted vehicles’ because it was believed to have been involved in a shots-fired incident. Police said the passenger in the woman’s car was the suspect in the shots-fired incident, but they only determined that after he left the scene.
The department denied that a knee was used in force. They said in a statement, “It appears he has his knee over, hovering over her head area, which he then moves. The use of force in this incident will be reviewed by the Police Department, as is every use of force.”
The community reaction was quick. Hours after the arrest, about a dozen people protested outside police headquarters. They said de-escalation methods should have been used.
#BlackLivesMatter
Texas Teacher, Literally Named Lilli White, Was Fired for Refusing to Stop Wearing her BLM Mask at School (Video)
*A white teacher in San Antonio says she was fired after she declined to stop wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask at the school.
Lillian White was a teacher at Great Hearts Western Hills, a charter school on the city’s north side. According to KENS, she started attending weekly in-person training sessions at the school in July, wearing homemade masks printed with the phrases, “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence.”
“For about a week and a half I was wearing these masks and no one said anything. A couple of the other teachers came up and asked for some if I had any extras and I made them some,” White told KENS.
But she says one Friday, she received a text message from the assistant principal, saying, “We’d like you to stop wearing these masks. Parents will be coming around more and we don’t discuss the current political climate.”
White says she continued to wear the mask, citing her commitment to what Black Lives Matter stands for. She told KENS: “This is human rights and it should be something that is promoted at our school. It’s an excuse to not talk about it by saying this is politics, talk about it on your own time. It’s just an excuse because they’re uncomfortable with the conversation.”
Great Hearts Texas Superintendent Daniel Scoggin emailed the following statement to KENS regarding White’s termination:
Great Hearts respects the privacy of all current and former employees and as a result does not issue public comment on specific personnel matters. On the question related to face coverings, Great Hearts enacted, in this unprecedented pandemic environment, a policy that face coverings have no external messages. This policy was authored by school leaders and teachers in service to the learning environment of our classrooms.
Great Hearts was founded and exists today to serve the innate dignity and worth of every human being. We stand with the Black community and all who are suffering. Great Hearts deplores bigotry and its crushing effects on all those subjected to it. Great Hearts is committed to an America where racism, violence, and injustice do not happen, because such acts find no home in the hearts of a great people.
#BlackLivesMatter
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Kentucky AG Is Not Fit For the Fight
The good news is the city of Louisville has agreed to pay $12 million to Breonna Taylor’s family. It’s the largest wrongful death payment ever against the Louisville Metro Police Department. Taylor’s family and loved ones deserve it! Nobody would argue that after learning about how and why she was killed. Yet, the civil case award could be bad news for the criminal case. Keep reading to understand how.
She was killed in March 2020. Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel J. Cameron appointed himself special prosecutor back in June. Since then he claims to have been conducting a thorough investigation. Instead he stalled the case.
Ninety-nine percent of us know the story. For the one percent who don’t know here’s a recap: Louisville police lied to a judge to get approval for a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s residence. Taylor was not the target of the warrant. The person who was the target – her ex boyfriend – already had been arrested across town. But these bully, liar, killer cops showed up at Taylor’s residence anyway and broke down the door.
Police claimed they announced themselves as cops. Neighbors said they didn’t. Some of those neighbors and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker who was at home with her, called police about the break-in. Walker shot at the people coming through the door. He’s licensed to carry a weapon and used it to legally defend himself and Taylor. Police unloaded a barrage of bullets into the apartment on the way in shooting Taylor. One of the cops stationed outside blindly shot into Taylor’s apartment. Some of his bullets were found in neighboring apartments where other innocent people could have died. Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder of police – who didn’t announce themselves. Nobody offered Taylor medical assistance that might have saved her life. And that’s why Taylor’s family deserves the settlement money.
RELATED NEWS: ‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)
But there’s more to the story that makes Taylor’s murder even more egregious. Taylor’s boyfriend called her mom before he was arrested. When Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, showed up at the scene she was given the runaround about where her daughter was. Police sent her to a hospital telling her Breonna was there, knowing she wasn’t. After an hour, Palmer came back to the scene and that’s when police asked her about any domestic violence issues between her Breonna and her boyfriend. They tried to get her to make a statement that could later be used to blame Walker for Breonna’s death!
Of the officers involved in Taylor’s murder and subsequent cover-up none of them has been charged with a crime. Only one of them – the one who stood outside and blindly shot into her apartment – has been fired. The others are still getting paid for the legalized genocide of Black people. We should demand the system to dish out fair punishment to bully, liar, killer cops the same as it does for everyone else.
That’s where Attorney General Cameron should have stepped in. The aforementioned details are enough evidence for charges already to have been filed. Any other attorney general with a backbone would have done so already. Dan Cameron has no backbone. He’s afraid to bring charges against police, because they helped get him elected. He thanked the Fraternal Order of Police in his acceptance speech when he was elected to the AG position last year. The FOP has Cameron in their back pocket. They own him!
For three months Cameron claimed he had been conducting a thorough investigation of Taylor’s case. It was a stall tactic. He had hoped he could take control of the investigation and never file charges against the police involved. But then George Floyd’s modern-day lynching video sparked world-wide protests and brought attention to Taylor’s case.
That’s when Cameron realized the case wouldn’t go away because all eyes are on Louisville! Even though Taylor’s family deserves the $12 million settlement, the civil case could compromise the criminal case.
Typically the criminal case is decided first. The civil case is decided later. Since the money already has been awarded the grand jury might not feel obligated to indict Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove or now fired officer Brett Hankinson. Criminal justice is different than civil justice. We want both
Even though they are not supposed to act on emotion when it comes to the law, the grand jury might feel as if criminal indictments against police and civil justice is too much justice for one case! Also, the attorney general can sway the grand jury’s decision based on how and what evidence he presents. It doesn’t look good for criminal prosecution. I know it and people in Louisville know it. That’s why federal buildings in the city have been boarded up and are closed for business this week in anticipation of what’s to come.
Daniel Cameron is not fit for the fight we as Black people in America are engaged in against bully, liar, killer cops! He claimed to be for law and order, but when it comes to holding crooked cops accountable, he doesn’t have the guts for it. He’s not fit to be attorney general.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook.com/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on Instagram @tcbstef
#BlackLivesMatter
MD GOP Candidate Kim Klacik Drops ‘Part 2’ of Viral Campaign Ad Touring Baltimore Blight (Watch)
*Kim Klacik, the GOP congressional candidate from Baltimore, has a sequel to her viral video from August, where she walked the poor neighborhoods of the city and blamed its condition on longtime failed Democratic leadership.
In the her new ad released over the weekend, “Part 2: The Plan,” Klacik, continues walking the streets but is more specific with her ideas to better Baltimore, including school choice and offering tax credits for residents to buy and rehabilitate the city’s over 17,000 abandoned buildings. The clip ends with women of varied ages and races, all dressed in Republican red, filing in formation behind her as she walks forward. “Baltimore doesn’t have to vote Democrat,” she says at the end, with the women posed behind her.
Klacik is running to fill the vacant seat left by the late, legendary Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.
