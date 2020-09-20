Entertainment
WE REMEMBER: Pamela Hutchinson (The Emotions) Dies at 61
*Unfortunately we have bad news regarding an iconic Black music singing group. Pamela Hutchinson, one of the 3 sisters in The Emotions, has passed away. She was 61.
Pamela’s passing was posted on the sisters’ official Facebook page on Sunday, noting that she made her transition on Friday, explaining that she succumbed to health issues she’d been battling for years.
“Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace,” the post stated. “During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy. We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers.”
The sisters statement also said this ab out Pamela:
“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”
BOLD SISTA: Lena Pringle: TV News Anchor Wears Short, Natural Hair On Air – Viewers Are Here for it
Here’s more via TMZ:
Pam was the youngest of the famous trio — her older sister, Wanda and Sheila are a good 5 to 7 years older than her … which might have to do with the fact that Pam actually replaced the other original sister, Jeanette. Despite their age differences, The Emotions left their mark in music history … of course, with a major contribution of Pamela as one their key singers.
The group got its start in the ’60s, but skyrocketed to mainstream fame in the 70s with a string of hits that landed on the Billboard charts. They’re perhaps best known for their single “Best of My Love,” but they also have a legendary collab with Earth, Wind and Fire.
The Emotions are featured on EWF’s late 70s hit “Boogie Wonderland” — a gig that landed them a Grammy nomination. Over the span of their multi-decade career, they cranked out 9 albums … 2 of which were certified gold, and one went on to platinum status. The Emotions pumped out countless singles too.
Our condolences to the the Hutchinson sisters and families
COVID-19
Rancic and Fox Cancel Hosting Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive for COVID!
If you were watching E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” Emmys pre-show today it was immediately obvious that the hosting team was not Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.
So why were Brad Goreski and Nina Parker greeting folks, you’re no doubt asking? The answer is COVID-19.
In a video shared by E!, a few minutes into the show, Rancic explained the situation.
“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic shared with fans. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”
Rancic continued, “As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”
As far as Vivica A. Fox is concerned, E!’s co-host Brad Goreski read a statement from the actress saying that she had to miss the broadcast because she was quarantining at home out of “an abundance of caution after testing positive for COVID-19, too.
According to sources, the hosts’ positive test result came within the past 24 hours, triggering last-minute changes in the network’s plans. Along with Ryan Seacrest, Rancic has been the face of E!’s red carpet coverage for the past two decades.
All we can say is WOW. Get well, ladies.
** FEATURED STORY **
Tongayi Chirisa is Compelling in ‘Antebellum’ / EUR Exclusive
*Rising star Tongayi Chirisa has had quite a ride, with TV movies and series, including ‘Palm Springs’ and ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show.’
Now adding to his impressive repertoire is the compelling alternate reality film, “Antebellum.” In an exclusive interview with EUR, Chirisa related just how relevant the movie is, and how little things have changed with respect to racism.
Tongayi, explain your character’s motivation in the ‘Antebellum’?
I can’t say too much without spoiling it for the rest of the people that will read this, but Eli has seen the brutality that happened to him and others that he loves. It gets to a point where he feels like he now needs to try and figure out a way to get out of that hell hole.
Needless to say, ‘Antebellum’ is among the most relevant films released this year. Can you speak on this?
Oh, my God. It is a carbon copy. It is the mirror of what is happening today. It is no different to what was taking place in the 1960s with the civil rights movement, with the slaves, with underground railroads, with people trying to fight for freedom and liberty. The same theme is recurring 400 years later, which is, give us our freedom. Give us the equality that you so spoke about. Give us the privileges that you are so enjoying, and yet somehow you keep suppressing us from having those same benefits. Give us our equality!
RELATED: ‘Antebellum’ Stars Gabourey Sidibe & Lily Cowle Discuss Race and White Allies
What was your initial reaction when you received the script to this fantastic film?
As I read it, there was that moment when the world was turned upside down. I jumped up out of my chair, threw the script down, and hollered. I was like, ‘No way.’ I hadn’t seen something like this in a movie. So I had to be a part of this. And when they told me Janelle (Monáe) was going to be the lead in it, I was like, ‘Wow, this is writing itself.’
Janelle is a pop icon and the center of everything that is cultural, everything that is about the movement, and the improvement of Black consciousness. I love who she is, what she stands for and what she advocates for. So to be a part of this film with this dynamic woman, this goes down in the history books for me.
There are so many truths and great messages in ‘Antebellum,’ but is there any one particular thought you want viewers to walk away with?
That’s a very multilayered question because there’s so many things that one can walk away with. Are you for equal or are you not? And if you’re not, why? If we say that we’re created equally in the eyes of God, is that being reflected and represented today? And if that’s not the case, what needs to be addressed to make sure that everyone gets the same treatment regardless of race or color.
Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, “Antebellum” also stars Gabourey Sidibe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, and Kiersey Clemons.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
Entertainment
Lena Pringle: TV News Anchor Wears Short, Natural Hair On Air – Viewers Are Here for it
*Lena Pringle, an anchor at Jacksonville, Florida‘s WJXT News Channel 4, has taken to the air showcasing her short natural hair and she doesn’t give a crap what haters have to say.
In a day and age when many Black women would rather wear weaves, hair extensions, and long-hair wigs, Pringle has chosen to wear a short, natural hair style that many Black female television news reporters and anchors across the country go to great lengths to avoid.
“Shoutout to the people who told me I wouldn’t be able to get or keep a broadcast job with a short natural haircut,” Pringle tweeted. “Jokes on you, huh?” The tweets have received more than 100,000 likes as of September 11.
Pringle also shared a video of her look.
IT WAS A LOOONG TIME COMING: Eddie Murphy Wins FIRST Ever Emmy for His ‘SNL’ Hosting Stint / WATCH
Shoutout to the people who told me I wouldn’t be able to get/keep a broadcast news job with a short natural haircut. Jokes on you, huh? 💁🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/2SwcmnQY7A
— Lena Pringle (@lenapringle_) September 9, 2020
According to Pringle, 27, her current news outlet has not voiced opposition to her short, natural hair style. She said she has worn the hair style since her inception at WJXT News in 2019. She decided to try out the chic style to boost her mood.
“I have just kind of been in a mental slump lately and have been really trying to work to keep my spirits up, and I’m a true believer of when you look good, you feel good,” Pringle told TODAY Style, adding that she snapped the photos of her new look during a quick commercial break on Wednesday.
Pringle said wearing her hair in any other style was “nonnegotiable” during the interviewing process for the news job. She added that when she began the job, she sported a short pixie cut before switching to the short, natural style with the blessings from the television station’s news director. Her hair, said the anchor, is the shortest it has ever been.
“I can’t imagine why anyone would think you are anything but gorgeous,” one person commented to Pringle’s tweet and photo. “You can broadcast the news regardless of hair style!”
“Thank you all so much,” Pringle wrote. “I can’t express how much this support means to me. You all are amazing and made my week. I appreciate each and every one of you!”
D B
September 20, 2020 at 7:19 pm
My fav girl group and staple of my school days. RIP sing in heaven