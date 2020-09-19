Tech
Touch of Tech: How Technology is Evolving the Businesses for Better
*Technology has made a significant impact with an incredible pace in the last few decades. Either with the advent of smart devices or the internet, with each passing moment, technology is working its way to growth.
Technological developments have totally transformed the businesses by integrating and optimizing their usual work activities. Since small companies are run by a few individuals, they require business innovations more than anything else. They are progressing by using different tech helps from schedulers like Google calendar to AI chatbots for better outcomes.
- Organized Business Schedules
Develop a virtual organizing system to make the sorting, storing, sharing of information simpler.
New technologies serve the business in terms of keeping it more organised and composed. There are software and calendars apps like Google calendar to help construct, delegate, monitor and evaluate a project. Now the managers and supervisors can conveniently direct the work processes and activities that actually keep all of it on the right path. It solves and shares the responsibility, accountability, efficiency and timely delivery of specific responsibilities assigned to individuals.
- Enhanced Productivity
To remain on top of your everyday business duties, use programmes for better project execution through tech management tools.
Businesses today rely on strong productivity apps which offer multiple solutions each day to deal with the challenges of implementing a strategy. It helps to track and monitor performance quite efficiently during each course of completion of the goal and to provide immediate feedback or guidance to keep results and commitments on schedule.
This is yet another demonstration of digital technology’s role in enhancing the organisations‘ efficiency and performance. Access to appropriate techniques have made it possible for workers to do things more efficiently and helped prevent disruptions in the work environment, ultimately maximizing productivity.
- Digital Connections
Take video conference meetings to ensure all members of the team are on the same page even in distinct sites. To bring everybody in the process with travel-free face-to-face time, webinars are perfect.
Revolutionizing the important aspects of modern workplaces like ways of communication, technology has transformed everything. The rise of smartphones, social media websites, messaging services added new levels of interaction. Interaction between employees or administration to supervisors or managers seems to have become smoother, more direct and more collaborative.
Through social networks like WhatsApp, Skype, ect., you can send messages, emails or even attend video conferences with colleagues or bosses. You no more have to be available at your office every time and it is only possible because of the technology. You can participate in other essential tasks outside of the office, and sometimes even make a connection with your coworkers at the office via video or voice call sessions.
- Automated Task Operations
Robotic systems generate more reliable results and keep each report recorded with its time and date. so it can be quickly recalled for any business reason. This way the operating costs accounting at various levels offer better profitability.
Every business aims at improving its profitability. So the corporations are focused on becoming financially stable which is very much possible owing to the advanced technical solutions as these developments have become more and more cost-effective. Small but growing workplaces usually have a lot of work assignments to deal with this their team keeps increasing as per the requirement which keeps the costs senselessly high.
These costs can be minimized if the small businesses start to use SaaS tools in the working environment. They can tackle some of the tasks which can, however, decrease the burden. Via the resources that SaaS provides, we can minimize the manual work of any work process by digitising it and concentrating on the implementation of several responsibilities where appropriate.
- Encryptions or Passwords
To ensure that confidential information is available to the right people and is safe from unauthorized cyber attacks, businesses use advanced technologies and incorporate security techniques and software.
Throughout the business ventures, the company staff and projects need a high degree of protection to create successful operating conditions. for that, new technologies are used as they can play a critical role in all of that. they offer end-to-end encryption algorithms centred on computer hardware so that only approved parties can access and read it. Thumbprint and facial recognition functionalities grant the devices in the workplace an improved measure of protection.
- Remote Working
Cloud technology and enhanced IM tools have allowed workers to click a cursor and operate from almost anywhere. no matter where they might be, streaming video has made it much easier to communicate with the coworkers.
Modern technologies that allow remote work like teleconferencing and co-working spaces have completely redefined the modern working environment.- Cloud-based technology has created instantaneous interactions and enabled remote monitoring that allows internet-based solutions and services to work smoothly. This has led to interlinked workplaces that are not bound to one area, but several. Online webinars, full communication and functionality hing them along.
Trump Administration Plans to Ban TikTok and WeChat This Coming Sunday
*The Commerce Department announced plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat this coming Sunday as the Trump administration’s executive orders against the two apps are set to take effect!
The Department said that as of Sunday, any moves to distribute or maintain WeChat or TikTok on an app store will be prohibited, CNN notes. While WeChat users will also be banned from transferring funds and processing payments through the messaging apps, further restrictions are expected to be announced later, including against other apps if they are seen to be used as workarounds, the news site notes.
“Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a release. “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”
Digital Marketing Strategist, Tisha Holman, Releases One-of-a-Kind Revolutionary New Digital Day Planner
*DALLAS – Tisha Holman, Digital Marketing, Brand and Social Media Strategist, Founder and CEO of Mind Your Business, LLC has created The Digital Day Planner, the ultimate physical planner for all businesses managing digital content.
The Digital Day Planner is perfect for small businesses and brands that want to extend their social media presence beyond just getting likes and are ready to monetize their brands and create authentic engagement. Many corporations and small businesses have difficulty constructing and executing an effective plan, which is precisely why Tisha Holman developed the Digital Day Planner, sharing her ‘secret sauce’ for effective content planning. The pages of The Digital Day Planner are designed to help brands create an online presence that will help them capture the #1 spot in their industry and grow their revenue.
“Seventy-Seven percent of small business owners do not have a strategy for their online presence,” said Holman. “The Digital Day Planner was designed to change that. Planned, productive and profitable days are ahead for any company that adds to this valuable tool to their arsenal.”
The Digital Day Planner is a one-of-a-kind tool. There is not another physical planner for digital content that covers all the bases, including social media content planning, web, email, podcast, text and more in the content marketing strategy. There is also an option to enhance The Digital Day Planner with five Bonus Strategy Sheets that will help users deepen their strategic content planning efforts in the digital space.
“This is a very well thought out planner; every aspect of what is needed to create solid digital content to cover all platforms, not just social media, is in this planner,” said Tiffany Chalk, event strategist. “The layout and functionally are easy to navigate. The Digital Day Planner covers all of the bases and it has revolutionized the effectiveness of our digital strategy.”
The Digital Day Planner is available now at www.TheDigitalDayPlanner.com.
About Tisha Holman
Tisha Holman is the Founder and CEO of Mind Your Business, LLC, a full-service Digital Marketing company that helps service-based businesses and organizations develop an amazing representation of their business online. Tisha is the Author of Lights! Camera! Action!: Get Your Brand On Television, The Social Media Makeover, and Go Ye Into All The World Wide Web.
Tokyo Unveils High-Tech, Transparent Public Restrooms with Glass Walls [VIDEO]
*Tokyo is now offering high-tech public bathrooms that are transparent, but also offer privacy.
The restrooms come from the Tokyo Toilet Project, which enlisted architect Shigeru Ban to create toilets “like you’ve never seen.”
“There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park,” according to Ban’s firm. “The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside.”
As noted by NPR, transparent walls address both of those worries. People can see inside the room before entering. Once inside the door locks and the walls become opaque with various pastel colors, — and are no longer see-through.
“Using a new technology, we made the outer walls with glass that becomes opaque when the lock is closed, so that a person can check inside before entering,” the Nippon Foundation says.
Check out the colorful toilet stalls via the YouTube clip above.
Tokyo’s transparent toilets turn heads: The walls of the cubicles are made of special glass which remains see-through until the user locks the door pic.twitter.com/vJ8tHnjY6d
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2020
“At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern,” Ban’s firm explains on their website.
The restrooms are being tested by the public, with many images online — see below:
In Japan, they have transparent toilets that turn opaque when you go in and lock the door. Japan is great. pic.twitter.com/GHdPOmMrMX
— Super Comedy Guy (@SuperComedyGuy) August 22, 2020
#Japan has long been world-famous for its innovative smart #toilets, but these breath-taking new designs are more futuristic than ever! From transparent to concrete walls, see them here https://t.co/TazsLGYNe7 and https://t.co/tiPC3KdGN1 #design #banshigeru @Wonderwall_MK
— Japan House London (@japanhouseldn) August 21, 2020
