WNBA Denies Suspension Report Over Caitlin Clark Incident

The WNBA disputes a report that Adam Silver pushed Cathy Engelbert to suspend Alyssa Thomas after her incident with Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark set to shoot a free throw (Michael Conroy-AP via CNN Newsource)

*The WNBA is rejecting a report that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had to persuade Cathy Engelbert to discipline Alyssa Thomas after her physical encounter with Caitlin Clark.

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Sports Business Journal cited unnamed sources who claimed Engelbert initially considered a suspension too severe. Officials had not called a foul when Thomas struck Clark near the throat during the game last month. According to the report, Silver reviewed the footage and believed the play warranted stronger action. Thomas later received a one-game suspension, a Flagrant 2 ruling and a $1,000 fine.

A WNBA spokesperson called the allegation “absolutely false,” denying that Engelbert had decided against suspending Thomas before Silver became involved. One insider said the league’s officiating and operations departments regularly evaluate questionable plays and recommend penalties after games.

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham on the court/screenshot

Engelbert has faced pressure from fans, lawmakers and players while trying to manage the intense attention surrounding Clark. Some critics believe the commissioner has worked too hard to avoid appearing partial toward the Indiana Fever star.

The report arrived after House Republicans warned Engelbert that the league could face federal scrutiny over its handling of Clark.

Fox Sports analyst Dan Dakich weighed in on the Clark drama, arguing that the WNBA star has become a target around the league.

“If it wasn’t clear before, it sure is now that the jealous, envious, ego-filled and petty gals for the WNBA hate Caitlin Clark to its core. And now very sadly and sillily, they’re trying to hurt her,” Dakich said.

He also raised the issue of race while discussing reactions to the controversial incident involving Thomas and Clark

“Close your eyes and imagine a white woman doing that to a black woman. Oh my God, the idiots would be full of rage, full of craziness,” he said.

Dakich added, “The racism is out of control.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Fox Sports Analyst Says ‘Racism Is Out of Control’ Amid Caitlin Clark Debate

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