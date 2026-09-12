The Men of ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Talk Brotherhood and Marriage | WATCH

Richard T. Jones, Michael Jai White and Lamman Rucker reflect on marriage, accountability and the brotherhood that keeps their characters grounded.

*The men of Why Did I Get Married Again? may have grown older, but they haven’t completely grown out of their ways.

In the latest installment of Tyler Perry’s beloved franchise, we see just how much these men—and their relationships—have evolved. Well, most of them.

Mike, played by Richard T. Jones, is still very much Mike. He’s still making questionable decisions, saying the wrong things and, at times, acting like the fool of the group. But that’s also what makes his character work. His friends may love him, but they’re not going to let him get too far out of line. They keep him around, but they also know when it’s time to humble him.

And that brotherhood is one of the things that makes Why Did I Get Married Again? feel familiar while still giving the story room to grow.

The film stays true to what fans have come to expect from the franchise. Conversations about marriage, love, commitment, betrayal, forgiveness, and all of the messy realities that come with trying to build a life with someone. But this time around, the story also gives more attention to the friendships surrounding those marriages.

(L-R) Lamman Rucker as Troy, Sydney Winbush as Regina, Richard T. Jones as Mike, Michael Jai White as Marcus and Tyler Perry as Terry

We get to see the women lean on one another, but the men have their own version of that support system. Complete with jokes, tough love, and the occasional reality check.

And according to Lamman Rucker, who returns as Troy, that’s what true friendship is all about. “You know, you have somebody to save you from the ledge; you gotta have accountability,” said Lamman Rucker.

After all these years, these couples may still be figuring out marriage, but one thing is clear: the friendships holding them together have evolved right alongside them. Watch Why Did I Get Married Again? streaming now on Netflix.

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