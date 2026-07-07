Trump Passes Over Sean Combs in Latest Clemency Round, Leaving Prison Sentence Intact

Despite reported outreach from his legal team, the president did not include Combs among the 11 people granted clemency.

Donald Trump and Sean Diddy Combs – via Grok AI

*President Donald Trump’s latest clemency announcement did not include Sean “Diddy” Combs, leaving the music mogul with no immediate path out of federal prison through a presidential pardon, per the Associated Press.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Trump revealed the new round of pardons Friday on Truth Social. By the time the White House released the full list of 11 recipients, Combs was not among them. His team had reportedly been pursuing clemency before Trump made the announcement. The White House said the president has final authority over pardon decisions, and Combs ultimately did not receive one.

Trump’s latest pardons focused heavily on people convicted in federal cases involving vehicle emissions systems. The president framed several of the cases as unfair prosecutions tied to car repairs. According to the White House, most of the recipients had faced Clean Air Act-related charges involving disabled emissions controls or equipment used to bypass those systems.

“It is my Great Honor to have just signed Pardons for six people who were persecuted by the Biden Administration, and were in, or being sent to, prison, for ‘fixing their car,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I AM SETTING THEM ALL FREE, RIGHT NOW!” he added.

The clemency list also included Adam Kidan, a former associate of Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff. Kidan pleaded guilty in 2005 to fraud and conspiracy connected to a gambling boat deal and received a prison sentence the following year. Trump also pardoned ranch owner Jack Harvard, pointing to Harvard’s post-conviction record and his support of military training on his land.

Combs is serving time after his July 2, 2025, conviction on two Mann Act counts involving the transportation of male escorts for prostitution. His attorneys have strongly challenged the case, calling his 50-month sentence a “perversion of justice” in a March filing and seeking his immediate release.

The Bureau of Prisons has listed Combs’ projected release date as Feb. 28, 2028. He is serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The pardon snub quickly caught the attention of 50 Cent, who has spent years publicly criticizing Combs. The Hip-hop star reacted on Instagram to reports that Combs had been left off the list.

“LOL YOU SEE HOW THE WORLD WORKS, you shouldn’t say such nasty things about people,” 50 Cent wrote in a post that was later deleted, All Hip Hop reports.

The reaction follows 50 Cent’s involvement in the four-part documentary “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which examined allegations surrounding Combs. The project became a global hit and has received an Emmy nomination.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Diddy Faces Lawsuit from Former Child Actor, Joe Budden Roasts Penis Size

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.