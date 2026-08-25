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Trina Says Next Album Will Be Her Last: ‘I Have One More In Me’

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Trina
Trina attends as WE tv celebrates the premiere of “Hustle & Soul” Season 3 on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
(March 27, 2019 – Source: Getty Images North America)

*Trina is preparing to close out her music career on her own terms. The Miami rap icon revealed during an appearance on 99 JAMZ Live that her upcoming seventh studio album will likely be her final full-length project, MadameNoire reports.

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Nearly three decades into her career, Trina confirmed she still has one more album to give fans. “I think ima do one more album. I have one more in me,” she said.

She pointed to the long gap since her last release, “The One,” which dropped in 2019. Next year marks seven years since that album came out, and Trina says the timing feels right to bring her catalog full circle.

Trina
Rapper Trina performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images )

“It’s been a minute my last album came out in 2019. And next year will be seven years so let’s get it to. This is it, this is it.”

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The announcement caps a run that started with her 2000 debut, “Da Baddest Bitch,” the project that established her as a leading voice in Southern hip-hop. She followed it with “Diamond Princess” in 2002, “Glamorest Life” in 2005, and “Still da Baddest” in 2008, which became her first album to top the rap charts. She kept the momentum going independently with “Amazin'” in 2010, before returning in 2019 with “The One” after years of mixtapes and singles.

Trina has released music across three different decades while maintaining her standing as one of the genre’s defining female voices. She also published a memoir, “Da Baddest,” in 2024, giving fans a deeper look at her rise from Liberty City, Miami to hip-hop stardom.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Trina Set to Release Memoir Chronicling Her Journey from Liberty City to Hip-Hop Icon

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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