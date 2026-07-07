Tiffany Haddish DUI Moves Forward After Judge Refuses to Toss Charges

A Fayette County judge ruled the comedian’s defense did not prove the delay caused enough harm to end the case before trial.

Tiffany Haddish (Getty)

*Tiffany Haddish will face trial in August after a judge denied her request to dismiss a long-running DUI case.

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Fayette County State Court Judge Jason B. Thompson rejected Haddish’s motion and set her trial for Aug. 10, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The ruling leaves seven misdemeanor charges pending against the actress and comedian.

Haddish’s attorneys argued that the case had lingered for roughly 52 months and caused real damage to her career. They said the open case interfered with international work travel and cost her corporate opportunities. They also said the defense had declared itself ready for trial at least 10 times and sent about a dozen reminders seeking court rulings.

Judge Thompson ruled the delay was not enough to dismiss the case. He also found that the defense played a role in slowing the case down. His order cited 15 leave-of-absence requests from Haddish’s legal team tied to scheduling conflicts, which removed the case from five trial calendars. The judge also noted that Haddish requested a continuance so she could attend a fashion show in Morocco.

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee – screenshot

The charges against Haddish include DUI alcohol, DUI drugs, driving under the influence of multiple substances, DUI per se, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper stopping on a roadway, and a parking violation.

The case dates back to Haddish’s November 2023 arrest in Beverly Hills. Police had responded to a report involving a woman asleep inside a running vehicle stopped in the street. Authorities said the incident did not involve a crash.

Los Angeles p rosecutors later filed two misdemeanor counts against Haddish tied to the arrest, including DUI and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher.

Haddish addressed the arrest during a comedy show; she joked, “I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers.”

She later said her Tesla self-parked after she fell asleep, leaving the vehicle partly in the roadway.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tiffany Haddish Hit with Two Misdemeanor Charges for DUI Arrest

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