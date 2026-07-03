Disney+ Expands ‘Star Wars: Visions’ with New Anime Series Premiering in August

The eight-episode series continues the story of Lah Kara and introduces the new "Star Wars: Visions Presents" banner.

*Lucasfilm is expanding the world of “Star Wars: Visions” with a new anime series that will continue one of the anthology’s most popular stories.

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“Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” will debut Aug. 5 exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. The eight-episode limited series launches a new “Star Wars: Visions Presents” banner, which Lucasfilm created to tell longer stories inspired by characters and worlds first introduced in the animated anthology, per the news release.

The announcement came during Anime Expo 2026, where supervising director Kenji Kamiyama, director Shunsuke Tada and producer Hitoshi Ito unveiled the series’ first trailer and teaser poster during a panel at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi,” will premiere August 5, 2026, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

The new series follows the events of the “Star Wars: Visions” shorts “The Ninth Jedi” and “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.” The story centers on Lah Kara as she continues her Jedi training under Margrave Juro. Alongside a small group of Jedi apprentices, Kara embarks on a mission to rescue her father while confronting new challenges that shape her journey.

Shunsuke Tada directs the series from scripts by Mitsuyasu Sakai, while Kenji Kamiyama serves as supervising director. James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Justin Leach and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa executive produce the project. Hitoshi Ito and Kanako Shirasaki serve as producers, with Caroline Keller joining as co-producer.

Several cast members from the earlier “Ninth Jedi” stories return for the English-language version, including Kimiko Glenn as Lah Kara, Andrew Kishino as Juro, Masi Oka as Ethan, Patrick Seitz as Homen, JP Karliak as Gramps, Simu Liu as Lah Zhima and Neil Kaplan as the Narrator.

The English dub also welcomes new cast members Feodor Chin, Young Mazino, Chase Sui Wonders and Keone Young. Returning Japanese voice actors include Chinatsu Akasaki, Tetsuo Kanao, Hiromu Mineta, Hinata Tadokoro, Cho, Shinichiro Miki and Akio Otsuka. Watch the trailer above.

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