Shake Shack Expands Menu with West Coast-Inspired Burgers and Fries

The limited-time lineup also marks the return of the fan-favorite Big Shack burger.

Credit: @shakeshack vi X

*Shake Shack is taking inspiration from West Coast fast-food favorites with a limited-time menu featuring new burgers, chicken, fries, and the return of one of its biggest sandwiches, AllRecipes reports.

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The promotion introduces the West Coast Burger, built around a smashed quarter-pound beef patty served on a toasted potato bun. It comes topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, honey mustard-seasoned pickles, and a new Secret Sauce created to deliver the kind of tangy, creamy flavor often associated with classic West Coast burger chain In & Out.

Another new addition is the West Coast Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich pairs a chicken breast fillet with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and a new Sour Cream & Onion Sauce.

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Shake Shack is also adding two new fry options. The West Coast Loaded Fries are topped with caramelized onions, a blend of Cheddar and American cheeses, and the restaurant’s Secret Sauce. Guests looking for more heat can choose the Spicy Fries with Ranch, which feature a cayenne, garlic and paprika seasoning and are served with ranch dressing. Customers can also add cheese sauce if they choose.

Rounding out the lineup is the return of the Big Shack burger. The sandwich includes two quarter-pound Angus beef patties layered with American cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, onions, pickles and Secret Sauce. It also features an extra bun in the center, giving it a familiar double-decker presentation.

The West Coast menu and the returning Big Shack are now available for a limited time at participating Shake Shack restaurants nationwide.

An Allrecipes writer who sampled the menu came away impressed with several of the new offerings. The publication highlighted the honey mustard-coated pickles on the West Coast Burger and described the new Sour Cream & Onion Sauce as the standout condiment of the launch. It also praised the West Coast Loaded Fries, saying Shake Shack’s version outperformed a similar fry offering from In-N-Out.

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