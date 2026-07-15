Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh Team Up Behind Enemy Lines in First Trailer for Apple’s Action Comedy ‘Mayday’ | WATCH

Ryan Reynolds in “Mayday,” premiering September 4, 2026 on Apple TV.

*Apple Original Films has released the first trailer for “Mayday,” an upcoming action comedy that brings Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh together for an unlikely partnership set during the Cold War.

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The film centers on Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly, played by Reynolds, a confident U.S. Navy pilot assigned to a classified mission deep inside Russian territory. When the operation goes disastrously wrong, Troy finds himself trapped behind enemy lines with little chance of making it home.

His fortunes take an unexpected turn after he’s discovered by Nikolai Ustinov, a former KGB agent portrayed by Branagh. Although Troy initially believes he’s been captured for good, the two men instead form an unusual alliance that could offer a path to freedom while forging a friendship neither anticipated.

Rather than following a traditional spy thriller formula, “Mayday” blends high-stakes action with comedy and an old-school buddy film dynamic. Co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein said the project draws inspiration from a familiar era of filmmaking.

“The buddy films of the 1980’s were a bizarre and enticing blend of humor, danger and genuine heart. ‘Mayday’ is our ode to this genre, with the unlikely pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Sir Kenneth Branagh in a Cold War adventure that explores what it means to be patriotic, but ultimately what it means to be human,” the duo said.

Daley and Goldstein also wrote, produced and directed the film.

The supporting cast includes Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse.

“Mayday” is produced by Apple Original Films and Skydance Media. Producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey and John G. Scotti serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

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