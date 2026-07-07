Pringles Turns Hot Dog Buns Into Its Latest Limited-Edition Snack Experiment

The chip maker is introducing potato-based buns inspired by three of its signature flavors as part of a limited-time summer giveaway.

Pringles Pop Dog Buns/Instagram @pringles

*Pringles is putting a new twist on the classic hot dog by swapping out the traditional bun for one inspired by its signature potato chips.

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The snack brand has unveiled “Pop Dog Buns,” a limited-edition line of potato-based hot dog buns infused with three familiar Pringles flavors. The specialty buns come in Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ, and Honey Mustard, giving backyard cookout staples a flavor boost before the toppings are even added.

Unlike a standard hot dog bun, the new version measures 7.5 inches long so it can fit inside a Pringles can, which also serves as the packaging for the promotion.

Each variety takes its inspiration from a longtime Pringles favorite. The Sour Cream & Onion bun delivers flavor associated with one of the brand’s best-known chips. The BBQ version combines smoky flavor with a hint of sweetness, while the Honey Mustard option blends sweet and tangy notes into a single bite.

Fans will have two opportunities to get one of the limited-edition buns. A giveaway takes place July 8 and again on July 15, which is National Hot Dog Day. Customers who purchase a $6.97 Pringles three-pack through OnceYouPopMarket.com or the brand’s Instagram and Facebook shops can receive a free Pop Dog Bun while supplies last.

Some social media users embraced the idea, with one commenter calling the Pop Dog Bun “a true culinary breakthrough.”

Mauricio Jenks, the brand’s Salty Snacks Brand & Content Lead, said the company wanted to rethink a familiar summertime food by giving consumers an unexpected way to enjoy one of its best-known snack brands.

“We wanted to take something everyone knows and completely flip it into an exciting new snackable experience,” Mauricio Jenks, Salty Snacks Brand & Content Lead, said.

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