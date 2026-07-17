Older Workers Are Leaving AI-Exposed Jobs at Higher Rates

Boston College research shows workers 55 and up are exiting AI-heavy fields, raising new questions for retirement policy.

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*The workers facing the biggest disruption from artificial intelligence may not be new graduates or entry-level employees. Instead, a new study suggests the greatest impact is falling on professionals approaching retirement, CNBC reports.

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The research, authored by Boston College economics professor Geoffrey Sanzenbacher for the Center for Retirement Research, found that employees 55 and older in occupations with high AI exposure are leaving the workforce at an increasing rate. According to the study, about half of those departures result in unemployment, while the other half are voluntary exits.

“It’s a statistically significant effect,” Sanzenbacher said. “For some occupations, it can be quite large.”

The findings challenge the assumption that physically demanding jobs are most likely to push older workers into retirement. Instead, the study found that higher-paid, college-educated professionals face the greatest exposure to AI. Occupations including programmers, data scientists, web developers, database architects and digital designers ranked among the most vulnerable, while jobs such as miners, orderlies and painters showed far less exposure.

Happy Senior African American Couple on the Beach. (Credit: Depositphotos)

Sanzenbacher outlined three possible paths as AI becomes more common in the workplace. One scenario sees automation replacing enough job functions that experienced workers are forced out. Another suggests employees who struggle to adapt to new technology may transition into different careers or choose to retire. A more optimistic outlook envisions AI boosting productivity in ways that help employees remain in the workforce longer.

Despite AI’s growing presence, many older adults remain uncertain about what it means for their careers. An AARP survey found that 24% of adults age 50 and older view AI as a threat, while 19% see it as an opportunity. Another 37% said they believe it is both.

Career expert Vicki Salemi of Monster said workers can improve their prospects by embracing new technology without losing sight of the interpersonal skills employers continue to value.

“When you can show you possess strong soft skills coupled with the ability to evolve and grow with new technology, it can be a green light for your candidacy,” Salemi said.

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