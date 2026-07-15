Gayle King Anchors ‘CBS Mornings’ on Zero Sleep After Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Finale

King partied until nearly 3 a.m. and still showed up for her 7 a.m. live broadcast.

Gayle King and JAY-Z screenshot via Instagram @gayleking

*Gayle King proved her stamina matches her dedication. The broadcaster went straight from Jay-Z’s marathon Yankee Stadium finale to the anchor desk without a wink of sleep. By 7 a.m. Monday, she was live on “CBS Mornings,” and she kept working at Oprah Daily long after the cameras stopped.

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“She had no nap or sleep,” a source told PEOPLE. King, 71, expressed zero regrets about the whirlwind. “It was an epic night,” she told the outlet.

The Sunday, July 12 show marked the last of three sold-out nights at the stadium, with attendance topping 40,000. The concert hit a major snag before it began. Ticketless crowds stormed several entrances, and the gates stayed locked until police brought the situation under control. Jay-Z did not perform until after midnight.

The rapper addressed the crowd with an apology. “There was like 10,000 people outside,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled. So I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everybody was OK.”

King rolled video from inside the stadium on Monday’s broadcast. “Very few people left early,” she said.

Jay-Z ran through nearly 50 songs across almost three hours. Beyoncé joined him for “Drunk in Love,” and Rihanna delivered “Run This Town” and “Bitch Better Have My Money.” Usher, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor and others also hit the stage.

King confessed on air that she got home at 2:17 a.m.

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