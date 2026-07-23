Foldover Jeans Surge Across Fashion Retailers

The revealing denim style is selling out at teen retailers while luxury labels push prices beyond $1,000.

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*Retailers are struggling to keep an “undone” denim style in stock as foldover jeans move from social media inspiration to a major fashion trend.

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At Hollister’s Manhattan store on 34th Street, a sales associate said the brand’s $60 version continuously sells out, according to the New York Post. Edikted is also reportedly running low, while Nordstrom has repeatedly sold through a $279 pair from Desigual.

The jeans are designed to create the appearance of an open fly. A section of fabric folds across the waist and is stitched into place, often revealing floral or striped material that resembles underwear. Some designs skip the traditional zipper entirely. Instead, one or two open buttons help create the intentionally exposed look.

young woman wearing foldover jeans/YouTube screenshot @mel_schmidtt

The concept grew from a styling popularized by celebrities such as Doja Cat. Brands have since converted that jean hack into a permanent garment. Fashion Nova offers versions for about $35, while premium label AGOLDE sells pairs for $268.

Luxury fashion has also embraced the look. Japanese label Sacai recently introduced foldover jeans through Net-a-Porter for $1,210.

Some shoppers are creating their own versions rather than purchasing them. Duke University student Sofia Yassinger said students buy oversized denim from Still Here and sew the waistbands into a folded position. “They just want to look sexy,” Yassinger said.

One Queen’s mother said, “I hate it. But look, I used to wear sweatpants that said ‘Juicy’ on the butt. In rhinestones! And I thought I looked cool and sexy. So, like, who am I to judge?”

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