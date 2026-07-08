STARZ Drops Intense Trailer for 50 Cent Boxing Drama ‘Fightland’

*Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is stepping into the ring overseas.

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STARZ released the full trailer and ensemble art for “Fightland,” a gripping new drama set in the high-stakes world of British boxing.

“Fightland” marks Jackson’s first internationally produced show through G-Unit Film & Television. It is also the first wholly owned series for STARZ as the network builds its fully owned programming pipeline as a standalone company.

The story follows British-born boxer Duke Kilroy, played by Howard Charles. On the night Duke becomes world heavyweight champion, a vicious assault leaves his brother Calvin dead. His reaction in the aftermath costs him eight years in a U.S. prison.

After his release, Duke makes a sinister discovery and returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up. That man is criminal kingpin and former promoter Kingsley Marshall, played by Nicholas Pinnock. But Kingsley has vanished, leaving behind his children and his wife Joy, played by Deborah Ayorinde, who happens to be the love of Duke’s life.

Working with a cartel desperate to control London’s drug market, Duke infiltrates Kingsley’s empire to destroy it from within. He must channel everything that made him a champion into his bloody pursuit of revenge for his brother.

The cast also includes Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple.

Jackson executive produces alongside Francis Hopkinson and Kate Leadbetter of Expanded Media. Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith created the series and serve as executive producers and writers. Damione Macedon and Raphael Jackson Jr., both of “Power” and “BMF,” serve as showrunners. Otto Bathurst of “Peaky Blinders” directs the first two episodes.

The series premieres Friday, July 31, with new episodes streaming weekly on the STARZ app and all STARZ platforms. Watch the trailer above.

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