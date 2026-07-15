Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Clash Over Money on Air – It Was Intense | WATCH

A discussion about wealth, networking and investment access spiraled into a tense exchange between the radio co-hosts.

The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show/YouTube screenshot

*Tensions flared between Ebro and Peter Rosenberg after a conversation about money and professional access became personal, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

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During a recent episode of “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show,” Rosenberg explained that he does not naturally seek out investors or use networking to find financial opportunities. Ebro countered by saying Rosenberg did not have “money to invest.”

Rosenberg objected to the remark and accused Ebro of belittling him. He said the issue was not a lack of money, but how he chooses to handle it.

According to Rosenberg, he prefers keeping his funds in the bank instead of entering business deals with people he meets through networking.

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg call each other bitches and hoes after Peter questions Ebro's Roc Nation ties pic.twitter.com/HFSh76L0Oo — thestop (@thestoptv) July 14, 2026

The disagreement quickly became more hostile. Both men exchanged insults, including “bitches” and “hoes.” Laura Stylez repeatedly tried to bring the temperature down. She agreed that Ebro’s wording sounded disrespectful, but she did not place the blame on only one side.

Stylez ultimately described both men as “assholes” as the argument continued.

Ebro dismissed the criticism of his wording and said Rosenberg was reacting too sensitively.

Video from the confrontation has since circulated across social media. Watch the short X clip of the moment above and the full episode below.

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