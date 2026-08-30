Dolly Parton Laid to Rest Beside Husband Carl Dean After Private Farewell | VIDEO

The country legend's family honored her wish for an intimate Nashville service, bringing Dolly back beside the man she loved for nearly six decades.

Dolly Parton laid to rest – Peaceful Nashville cemetery and mausoleum with memorial flowers – eurAI

*Dolly Parton has been laid to rest beside her late husband, Carl Dean, following a small private funeral in Nashville just three days after the country music legend died at 80.

Parton’s immediate family gathered Friday, Aug. 28, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, where Dean has been buried since his death in March 2025. The private farewell followed Parton’s own request that her funeral be kept intimate.

Her great-niece Lainey Mae Parton confirmed the burial in an emotional social media tribute, writing that she had waited until after her “granny was laid to rest” before trying to express what the loss meant to her.

As The Jasmine Brand reports, the burial came days after Parton’s Aug. 25 death following a brief battle with cancer.

A Private Goodbye, Just as Dolly Wanted

For a woman whose career unfolded in front of millions, Parton’s final farewell was deliberately small.

Her family had announced after her death that, at Dolly’s request, a private service would be held for immediate family. No public funeral was planned for the Nashville burial.

The choice was fitting for a woman who carefully separated parts of her private life from the enormous public personality fans knew through records, movies, television and Dollywood.

That privacy was especially evident in her marriage.

Parton and Dean met outside Nashville’s Wishy Washy Laundromat in 1964, when she was 18 and had just arrived in the city. They married in 1966 and remained together for nearly 59 years.

Dean famously avoided the spotlight even as his wife became one of the world’s most recognizable entertainers.

Lainey Parton Remembers Her ‘Granny’

Lainey’s tribute offered a glimpse of Dolly that existed beyond the rhinestones, wigs and stages.

“From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough,” she wrote, recalling how Dolly encouraged her ambitions and believed in her before she learned to believe in herself.

Lainey said the loss still didn’t feel real and reflected on the everyday things she would miss — Dolly’s voice, laugh, hugs and even those unexpected early-morning phone calls.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to call her my granny,” she wrote.

The intimate remembrance arrived as public tributes to Parton continued around the world, but it also underscored the family’s decision to keep her actual funeral away from the spectacle that can accompany the death of a superstar.

Dolly and Carl Together Again in Nashville

Dean died March 3, 2025, at 82. After his death, Parton released “If You Hadn’t Been There,” a deeply personal musical tribute to the husband who had been beside her since before fame transformed her life.

Now they share a final resting place at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Parton had even spoken years earlier about music she wanted associated with her funeral. One selection was “If We Never Meet Again,” an old country-gospel hymn that had been a favorite of her father, Lee Parton, and was sung at his funeral.

The choice carried an unmistakable message about faith, family and seeing loved ones again.

One Final Wish Kept Away From the Spotlight

EURweb previously reported Parton’s death at 80 and the subsequent disclosure that she had faced a brief battle with cancer. Her burial adds a quieter final chapter to a life usually remembered in much brighter colors.

There may yet be larger public celebrations of her extraordinary career, music and philanthropy. But the funeral itself belonged to her family.

After nearly six decades of marriage, followed by roughly a year and a half apart, Dolly Parton’s final resting place is beside Carl Dean — the famously private man who knew her before the world did

Dolly Parton – screenshot

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