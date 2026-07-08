These 10 States Are the Most Dangerous for Daily Commuters

Southern states dominate the list, with Mississippi commuters facing the highest risk of fatal rush hour crashes.

via GROK AI

*Your daily drive to work may be riskier than you think, especially in the South. A new report from Davidoff Law Personal Injury Lawyers reveals which states put commuters at the greatest risk of a fatal crash during rush hour.

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Mississippi tops the list as the most dangerous state for commuting in America. Over the past five years, 1,478 people were involved in fatal crashes during weekday commute hours there. That works out to roughly 1 in every 826 commuters caught up in a deadly incident just getting to or from work.

Arkansas sits close behind with 1,469 fatal commute crash involvements over the same period. Commuting through Arkansas is nearly six times more deadly than in Rhode Island, the safest state for daily drivers. The 5 p.m. hour is the deadliest single window in Arkansas, with the drive home accounting for most incidents.

Louisiana, Alabama, and South Carolina round out the top five. Louisiana saw more than 1,900 people involved in deadly rush hour incidents. Alabama recorded over 2,100, one of the highest raw numbers in the country. South Carolina logged more than 2,150, with the 4 p.m. hour proving deadliest there.

Welcome to Mississippi sign along the highway near the state border — Photo by paulbradyphoto/Depositphotos

New Mexico, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Tennessee complete the top 10.

The study examined five years of federal crash data from weekday morning and evening commute windows. Researchers divided each state’s fatal crash involvements by its number of commuters to produce a crash-risk rate per 100,000 commuters.

Ruben Davidoff, Managing Partner at Davidoff Law Personal Injury Lawyers, says rural states have a hidden problem. “There are longer distances between exits, fewer guardrails, and emergency services can take much longer to arrive,” he explained. He added that crashes at highway speed on two-lane roads without median barriers often turn fatal, and that reality will not change without significant investment in road infrastructure.

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