Brenton Wood Continues to be Shown Love Over One Year After His Passing

From city proclamations to tribute concerts, Brenton Wood's daughter reflects on how the late soul legend's music continues to unite generations of fans.

Brenton Wood – via Brenton Wood Prods.

*Since my dad, Brenton Wood’s, passing on January 3, 2025, there has been a continuous outpouring of love for him and a genuine appreciation of his music and the legacy he left. His fans have been nothing short of fantastic. Dad would be so happy knowing he continues to touch so many people.

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Since his death, he has been honored in various ways. There was a memorial gathering at Montebello Park the day after he passed away, which was organized by his manager, Thinline, and attended by members of our family. He was honored on February 18, 2025, at a Moreno Valley City Council meeting by Ulises Cabrera, the mayor of Moreno Valley, and a fan of Brenton Wood. Members of our family attended and accepted a proclamation from the City of Moreno Valley, where he lived for over 20 years. One of Dad’s zoot suits is currently on display at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a museum in Downtown Los Angeles. I have also attended several music-related tributes.

Father’s Day and Brenton Wood’s Birthday

Father’s Day and Brenton Wood’s Birthday

On Father’s Day 2025, Steven’s Steakhouse in Commerce (LA) CA hosted a Brenton Wood tribute show which included performances by the late Garland Green (“Jealous Kind of Fella”), Aalon (“Rock and Roll Gangster”), the Stylphonics, a very good group who covers Stylistics and Delphonics classics, and Lily “Lulu” Cardona, a local talent that can work the heck out of a Mary Wells song. As part of the tribute, each artist was tasked with performing at least one Brenton Wood song, which they did admirably. The day included a meal with each ticket, and a good time was had by all.

On July 26 (2025), Brenton Wood’s birthday, there was a concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles that included Thee Sinseers, Brenton Wood’s backing band, performing a set of his songs. Although they did not receive the usual rousing Brenton Wood audience response, the crowd gave reasonable applause and cheered when Brenton Wood’s name was mentioned. I’ll admit I teared up a little seeing the band performing without him, but they did a good job.

Music Festivals

On May 2, I ventured over to the Mohave Music Festival in Victorville CA to check out C. Towner and Tony Greene, local talent that I have become fond of. I had seen them perform before and was looking forward to another look. They were the only reason I was there, plus I knew Tony Greene sings Brenton Wood songs. I was pleasantly surprised to also hear Spanish Fly (Aki Starr) sing a couple of Brenton Wood songs. I can get used to them doing their Brenton Wood thing.

Windy Barnes performs at the San Pedro Music Festival / Apollo Vision

On May 16, 2026, the San Pedro Music Festival included a tribute to Brenton Wood, who spent his early childhood in San Pedro. May 16 was proclaimed Brenton Wood Day, and a few Brenton Wood songs were performed by local talent Windy Barnes. Although Brenton Wood had a largely Latino following, the San Pedro crowd, mostly African American, were very responsive.

Aalon performing at the Cherry Festival

The legendary “Rock and Roll Gangster” and Brenton Wood’s friend, Aalon, ended the first day of the Cherry Festival on May 28, 2026, in Beaumont (CA), with a tribute to Brenton Wood. He performed a truckload of Brenton Wood songs after being introduced by Brenton Wood’s manager, Thinline, who wore one of Brenton Wood’s zoot suits. Aalon can take his Brenton Wood tribute on the road. He was that good.

Brenton Wood Tribute

What’s Next?

On July 26, what would be Brenton Wood’s 85th birthday, we will have a celebration at Steven’s Steakhouse in Commerce CA, with performances by some very deserving talented oldies soul artists who I enjoy and am hoping people will become more familiar with. On hand will be C. Towner, Tony Greene, Lily “Lulu” Cardona, Elvia Cadena, The Stylphonics and Ray Carrion and Thee Latin Allstars, who are off the chain! Dinner is included with the price of a ticket, and we will have raffles and giveaways, including raffling a Brenton Wood performance zoot suit. If you are interested, purchase tickets on Steven’s Steakhouse’s website at www.stevenssteakhouse.com.

Marilyn Smith

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected]

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