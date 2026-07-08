Anthropic Launches Paid Fellowship Placing AI-Skilled Talent at Nonprofits

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*Anthropic wants to pay you to learn AI and put it to work for a good cause.

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The company behind Claude has launched Claude Corps, a fully funded, 12-month paid fellowship that places early-career talent inside mission-driven nonprofits. The program reportedly pays $85,000 with full benefits.

The eligibility bar is refreshingly low. Applicants must be 18 or older, authorized to work in the United States, and have under two years of full-time work experience. No college degree is required. No coding background is needed either.

Fellows work full-time on projects that help nonprofits use Claude across areas such as workforce development, public health, housing, food security, veterans services, and education. Projects might include streamlining intake processes, surfacing insights from data, or building tools that free up staff for direct service.

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Three organizations run the program together. Anthropic funds it and provides Claude expertise. CodePath, a national nonprofit focused on technical education, recruits, trains, and employs fellows. Social Finance administers the philanthropic capital and leads evaluation.

So what are they looking for? Fast learners who already use AI tools in daily life, communicate clearly, work well with others, and have shown up for a cause they care about. Every fellow completes a Claude-focused training program before placement, so expertise is not expected.

The application includes a short form, two Anthropic courses on AI fluency, and two short-answer questions. Candidates who advance complete a take-home assessment, a 25-minute conversation, and two final interviews. Selected fellows then interview with two to three host organizations to find the best fit.

The deadline for the first cohort is July 17, 2026, with a start date of October 19, 2026. Applications remain open on a rolling basis for January 2027 and August 2027 cohorts. All first-cohort placements are in person, and relocation costs are covered. Visit the website for more information and apply to the program.

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