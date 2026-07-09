Father Says Missing Daughter Ailea Brown Is Alive After Alicia Brown Arrest | WATCH

Durrell Williams breaks his silence after Alicia Brown's arrest, saying he believes his daughter is still alive nearly seven years after she disappeared during a bitter custody dispute.

Ailea Brown, at age 5, celebrates Christmas 2014 with her father, Durrell Williams – (Photo courtesy of Durrell Williams)

*Durrell Williams, the father of missing Maryland teenager Ailea Brown, is speaking publicly for the first time since the arrest of Alicia Brown (his estranged ex), saying he believes his daughter is still alive despite nearly seven years of uncertainty.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Williams appeared Tuesday on WHUR 96.3 FM’s “The Nina & Joe Afternoon Show,” where he discussed Brown’s July 7 arrest during a traffic stop in Hart County, Georgia. Brown, the estranged wife of Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants tied to Ailea’s 2019 disappearance.

Williams said he learned of Brown’s arrest through a phone call informing him she had been taken into custody.

“So they haven’t located Ailea yet. They’re still searching,” Williams told hosts Nina Brown and Joe Clair. “She’s alive. She’s definitely alive, I can confirm that.”

Authorities have not publicly confirmed Ailea’s whereabouts, and the investigation remains an active missing child case.

A Seven-Year Search

Ailea disappeared on May 25, 2019, from Reisterstown, Maryland, during what authorities have described as a contentious child custody dispute. She was 10 years old at the time and would now be 17.

According to investigators, Williams had been awarded full custody of his daughter following a lengthy legal battle. Authorities have long alleged that Brown may know Ailea’s whereabouts, and the Maryland warrants connected to the case remained active until her arrest this week.

Officials have also confirmed that Ailea was not among the two children found inside Brown’s SUV when deputies stopped the vehicle on Interstate 85 in Georgia.

Brown is facing kidnapping-related warrants from Maryland, as well as a felony interference with child custody charge in Georgia. She is expected to be extradited to Maryland.

A Father’s Message to His Daughter

During the emotional interview, Williams addressed his daughter directly, saying he hopes she will one day understand what happened.

“This is not okay. This is actually against the law,” he said. “So in time, I hope you can understand that this is the truth and I still miss you. I can’t wait to see you.”

Williams also expressed regret that Ailea’s name has become associated with a criminal investigation instead of her own talents and accomplishments.

“I’m sorry that your name is circling around so much for this instead of things that you’re actually good at and talented at,” he said.

He added that he hopes they can rebuild their relationship whenever she is ready.

“I’ll be waiting,” Williams said, adding that he hopes they can “start on a good foot.”

Investigation Remains Active

Brown’s arrest has renewed national attention on a case that remained unsolved for years.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed where Ailea may be or whether Brown has provided investigators with information about her daughter’s whereabouts since being taken into custody.

Brown’s arrest also comes as separate legal proceedings involving Big Tigger continue in Georgia, although those matters are unrelated to the missing child investigation.

For Williams, however, the focus remains on finding his daughter.

Nearly seven years after Ailea disappeared, he said his goal has never changed: bringing his daughter home and rebuilding the relationship he believes was taken from them.

Big Tigger and wife Alicia Brown – screenshot

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Foxy Brown Comeback Buzz, Terrence Howard Lawsuit and Alicia Brown Arrest Lead NewsBits

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.