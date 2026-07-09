2026 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Pitt’ Leads, Sean Combs, Sterling K. Brown and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Earn Recognition 

The Pitt topped this year's nominations with 25 nods, while Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Sterling K. Brown, Tyler James Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Salli Richardson-Whitfield were among the notable nominees.

Matthew Rhys in “Widow’s Bay,” premiering April 29, 2026 on Apple TV.

*The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards race is taking shape, and this year’s nominations delivered a mix of expected favorites, new streaming standouts and attention-grabbing snubs.

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HBO Max’s medical drama “The Pitt” came out on top with 25 nominations, making it the most-nominated series of the year. Apple TV also earned nominations for “Pluribus,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and “Widow’s Bay,” which helped give the streamer one of its strongest Emmy showings yet. “Widow’s Bay,” a horror-comedy led by Matthew Rhys, earned 19 nominations including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Euphoria” missed out on an Outstanding Drama Series nomination after its final season, though Zendaya and Colman Domingo still earned acting nominations for their performances.

In comedy, “The Bear” remained in the Outstanding Comedy Series race, but Jeremy Allen White was left out after previously winning twice for his role on the show. Ayo Edebiri received a nomination, while Rob Reiner was also recognized for his guest appearance.

Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington in ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ (Credit: Apple TV)

Among the other notable nominees, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II earned a nomination for his performance in “Wonder Man,” while Tyler James Williams picked up an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for “Abbott Elementary.” Sterling K. Brown also received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Paradise.

“The Ms. Pat Show” also earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, recognizing Mary Lou Belli for her work on the Season 5 episode, “Give It Arrest.”

Salli Richardson-Whitfield continued making Emmy history by becoming the first Black woman to earn two drama series directing nominations in the same year. She earned nods for episodes of “The Gilded Age” and “Task,” while also receiving recognition as an executive producer on “The Gilded Age.”

Netflix’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” received three nominations: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. Executive producer 50 Cent celebrated the achievement on social media, writing, “Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too.”

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which air Sept. 14 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Below is the list of major categories. The full list is available on the Television Academy website.

Outstanding drama series

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends & Neighbors”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

“Hacks”

Outstanding limited series

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast In Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise”

Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo – “Task”

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle – “The Pitt”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon – “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti – “The Testaments”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn – “Pluribus”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball – “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy – “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell – “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden – “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey – “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – “Pluribus”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden – “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif – “The Pitt”

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa – “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi – “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson – “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra – “Pluribus”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Elle Fanning – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow – “The Comeback”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell – “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys – “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel – “Shrinking”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey – “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn – “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Jessica Williams – “Shrinking”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo – “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root – “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie – “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Riz Ahmed – “Fate”

Jason Bateman – “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac – “Beef”

Matthew Rhys – “The Beast In Me”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Claire Danes – “The Beast In Me”

Sally Field – “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan – “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook – “All Her Fault”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jason Bateman – “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd – “Half Man”

David Harbour – “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Jenkins – “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton – “Beef”

Nick Offerman – “Death By Lightning”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Linda Cardellini – “DTF St. Louis”

Dakota Fanning – “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday – “DTF St. Louis”

Youn Yuh-jung – “Beef”

Constance Zimmer – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding variety series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding variety special (live)

The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny

The Golden Globes

The Grammys

The Oscars

The Tonys

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Michael J. Fox – “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein – “Shrinking”

Hamish Linklater – “Widow’s Bay”

Christopher McDonald – “Hacks”

Rob Reiner – “The Bear”

Connor Storrie – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Leslie Bibb – “Hacks”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “The Bear”

Betty Gilpin – “Widow’s Bay”

Cherry Jones – “Hacks”

Laurie Metcalf – “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson – “Hacks”

Lauren Weedman – “Hacks”

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Colman Domingo – “Euphoria”

Ernest Harden Jr. – “The Pitt”

Jeff Hiller – “Pluribus”

Jeff Kober – “The Pitt”

Jonathan Pryce – “Slow Horses”

Bradley Whitford – “The Diplomat”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Brittany Allen – “The Pitt”

Tal Anderson – “The Pitt”

Tina Ivlev – “The Pitt”

Miriam Shor – “Pluribus”

Merritt Wever – “The Gilded Age”

Shailene Woodley – “Paradise”

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