What?! Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums, Beats Out ‘Thriller’ – Somebody’s NOT Happy | WATCH

*Apple Music recently unveiled its list of the 100 Best Albums of all time, crowning Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 solo project, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” as the top album. This notable recognition places Hill’s groundbreaking work above iconic albums like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life.”

Scott Plagenhoef, Apple Music’s global head of music programming, highlighted the unique approach of their list.

“Unlike other lists, we wanted it to reflect albums that really had an impact on the music artists are making today and that these be hand-selected by the most passionate people on Earth,” Plagenhoef told USA TODAY.

To celebrate the achievement, the Apple Music team surprised Lauryn Hill and her son, YG Marley, with an intimate dinner. Hill responded to the recognition with delight, calling it “crazy” and describing her album as a “rich, deep narrative.”

Upon its release, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” shattered records, earning the most Grammys in a single night by a female artist. Despite being her only studio project 25 years later, the album’s influence remains profound. Recently, TMZ Hip Hop interviewed Hill and her son about potential new music, and fans have eagerly anticipated any updates since then.

We surprised @MsLaurynHill at an intimate dinner in New York to tell her that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was No. 1 on our #100BestAlbums list. 🏆 What does this album mean to you? pic.twitter.com/BslciRVEm0 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 22, 2024

However, the list has sparked some controversy. Fans of Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and The Weeknd expressed disappointment over the absence of their favorite artists. Jermaine Dupri criticized the list for its lack of R&B representation, while fans pointed out other significant omissions like Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly,” Tame Impala’s “Currents,” Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” and Justin Timberlake’s “FutureSex/LoveSounds.”

Despite these criticisms, hip-hop was the most represented genre on the list, with 22 albums making the cut. Soul and R&B followed with 19 albums, while rock and alternative each had 15. Reggae, country, and Latin albums each had one representative, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 76 being the sole Latino inclusion. Plagenhoef explained that contributors were instructed to look backward and consider the impact of the albums under consideration.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see a large number of artists − Sade, Janet Jackson, Björk, A Tribe Called Quest, Steely Dan, Erykah Badu, Portishead, and many more − who instinctively feel more relevant today actually and quantitatively place higher on this list than expected,” he said.

The selection process involved a committee of artists, Apple Music employees, and industry insiders, aiming to celebrate the records that have significantly shaped the musical landscape. The release of the top 10 albums was marked by a roundtable discussion featuring artists Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rogers, Apple Music’s global creative director Zane Lowe, and radio personality Ebro Darden. Programming based on the list will continue for another week on Apple Radio.

Apple Music 100 Best Albums Top 10:

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” – Lauryn Hill “Thriller” – Michael Jackson “Abbey Road” – The Beatles “Purple Rain” – Prince “Blonde” – Frank Ocean “Songs in the Key of Life” – Stevie Wonder “good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version)” – Kendrick Lamar “Back to Black” – Amy Winehouse “Nevermind” – Nirvana “Lemonade” – Beyoncé

Apple Music’s list aims to honor the albums that have left an indelible mark on music and continue to inspire artists today. While not without controversy, the list serves as a testament to the enduring power of these timeless records.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Fantasia Barrino Looks Back on Her ‘American Idol’ Victory 20 Years Later