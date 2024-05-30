Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

*Lenny Kravitz, the enduring rock icon universally recognized for his striking looks and magnetic persona, is making headlines once again. However, this time, it has less to do with his status as a sex symbol and more about an unexpected revelation: Kravitz has been celibate for nine years, eschewing casual relationships while on a profound spiritual journey.

Kravitz’s decision to embrace celibacy is rooted deeply in his family history. His father, Sy Kravitz, a producer at NBC News, was unfaithful to Lenny’s mother, Roxie Roker, who gained fame for her role on “The Jeffersons.” The infidelity left a lasting impact on Lenny, who recalls his father predicting that he might one day follow a similar path of promiscuity.

True to his father’s words, Kravitz admits that after his marriage to actress Lisa Bonet ended in 1991, he fell into a lifestyle typical of a rockstar—casual flings and fleeting romances. This phase saw him date and even get engaged to high-profile celebrities such as Vanessa Paradis, Adriana Lima, and Nicole Kidman, although none of these relationships lasted.

Looking back now, Kravitz isn’t fond of the player persona he had adopted. It took him years to come to terms with his behavior and the toll it was taking on his personal and spiritual well-being.

“It’s a spiritual thing. I’ve become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” Kravitz told The Guardian, explaining his nearly decade-long celibacy. This dedication has kept him out of serious relationships as well, marking a significant transformation from his earlier years.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now 60, Kravitz seems committed to finding “the one” but remains content with his current lifestyle. In a recent interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” Kravitz confirmed that while he is single, he is open to the possibility of settling down.

“You know, when you desire something you’re looking for it, right? But I find that when you don’t look is when you find it,” he said. “And I’m at a place where I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready.’”

His candid conversation with King revealed that Kravitz now feels a level of emotional and spiritual readiness he didn’t have during his marriage to Lisa Bonet, the mother of his 35-year-old daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

“I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now,” he told King.

Interestingly, King playfully hinted at her own interest in Kravitz during the interview, suggesting he might have no shortage of admirers ready to take on the challenge of breaking his celibacy streak. Whether or not Kravitz finds someone special soon, his current path seems to be one of self-discovery and profound, personal growth.

Only time will tell if the rock legend will encounter a special someone who inspires him to change his celibate ways. Until then, Lenny Kravitz appears comfortable continuing his journey of spirituality and self-imposed discipline—defying the expectations typically associated with his rockstar image.

