Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Reacts to Travis Scott and Tyga Brawl

*Alexander “AE” Edwards claims everything is “fine” between Travis Scott and Southside after their altercation at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty last week.

As we reported earlier, Travis and Tyga clashed during the party, and the brawl also involved Edwards, Cher‘s boyfriend, as well as 808 Mafia producer Southside. The chaotic scene was captured on camera and obtained by TMZ Hip Hop. The melee erupted at an event hosted by the renowned promoter Richie Akiva. The fight took place after Travis and Tyga were introduced on stage.

According to TMZ, a witness said Edwards was the instigator in the situation. When the outlet caught up with AE at LAX on Wednesday, he offered some insight about the melee.

“Shoutout Southside, that’s my n***a, I know he was just defending his boy [Travis] and doing what he was supposed to be doing. That’s his boy,” Edwards said, Complex reports. “I don’t got no hard feelings. It is what it is, it went how it went. That’s it.”

AE did not discuss what caused the altercation, but noted that he would also “protect myself and my people.”

“I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to initiate that s***. I don’t even… Get money, livin’ they dreams. I’m about that but I’m gonna protect myself and my people,” he told TMZ’s cameraman, Daily Mail reports. “So that’s it. It is what it is. It’s over.”

When asked if he had a message for Scott and his team, he said, “Nah, they got the message.”

“It’s a healthy fade,” he added.

Watch what AE had to say to TMZ about the matter in the YouTube clip above, and Travis/Tyga fight in the clip below.

