The Pulse of Entertainment: Famed Saxophonist Kirk Whalum Releases ‘Epic Cool’ on Mack Avenue | LISTEN

*“In fact, that’s the theme of the record…living in that cool,” said Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum (Whitney Houston) about the title of his newest album release “Epic Cool” (Mack Avenue Music Group/Artistry Music). “Haven been through stuff and survived at this stage of life … it’s different…the coolest thing.”

The eleven-song project is co-produced by two-time Grammy-nominated keyboardist Greg Manning (Herb Albert) and features Grammy-nominated guitarist Doc Powell (Aretha Franklin); Andrea Lisa (vocalist/guitarist); drummer Marcus Finnie (Jonathan Butler); bass player Andrew Ford; vibraphonist Nick Mancini, and The Kirk Whalum Band. Kirk also had assistance from his son Kyle Whalum (‘The Voice’ house band) on bass, his nephews Kameron (Bruno Mars) on trombone, and Kenneth, III (Beyonce) on tenor sax.

“Andrea’ Lisa,” said Kirk when I asked who the beautiful vocals, I heard on the album, were from. “She’s from South Africa.”

Whalum is an ordained minister at the Memphis Calvary Episcopal Church, for those who did not know, with a master’s in religion. His “Gospel According to Jazz” series of projects are his music ministry. This “Epic Cool” project is his first traditional Jazz album in five years.

“After the pandemic, I found myself unable to move forward,” 12-time Grammy nominated Kirk admitted. “Then I connected with Greg.”

Greg Manning sent Kirk some music and the “Epic Cool” album was the result. Whalum’s project is to say we made it through the pandemic and that’s an epically cool thing.

“I tour on the weekends,” Whalum told me when I asked if because of his popularity, he is constantly on tour.” I was just out of the country (Paris)… used to live in Paris.”

Kirk Whalum said he has been touring on weekends for over 30 years. This does not include his early days touring seven years with Whitney Houston or touring with Luther Vandross. He also collaborates on the BWB albums with Norman Brown (guitar) and Rick Braun (trumpeter). The sax legend has worked with Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Al Jarreau, and Keiko Matsui.

“I truly believe instrumental artists have superpowers…(music) enters a person’s soul and once we in there our desire is…to deliver something of value,” Kirk pointed out as we discussed spirituality.

You can see the magnificent performance that saxophonist Kirk Whalum always gives while he is on tour and perhaps hear some of the tracks on “Epic Cool” album. As I write this, he is performing at the Blues Alley Club in Washington, DC. He goes next to Minato, Japan June 26 -27, 2024; Indiana at the Jazz Kitchen July 26 – 28th; Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Jazz Festival on August 11th with the Braxton Brothers; Detroit at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 21st with Alex Bugnon; in Milwaukee at the Pabst Theatre on August 23rd; in Cleveland at the Cain Park Evans Amphitheatre on August 31st, and in New Orleans at the Orpheum Theatre on September 27th with Donald Harrison. www.MackAvenue.com www.KirkWhalum.com

