The Living Legends Foundation Announces Harvey Mason jr., CEO of The Recording Academy as its 2024 Recipient of the Chairman Award

*The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) today announces Harvey Mason jr., the CEO of The Recording Academy® and MusiCares® as its 2024 recipient of the Foundation’s Chairman Award at its Annual Awards Dinner and Gala on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Taglyan Cultural Complex, 1201 N. Vine Street, Hollywood, CA. The red carpet and cocktail reception begin at 6:30 p.m. with the awards dinner at 7:30 p.m.

The Living Legends Foundation and its officers and board of directors are honored to present Harvey Mason jr., CEO of The Recording Academy and MusiCares with the foundation’s Chairman Award for his outstanding work in the recording and music industries. Mason is a transformative leader who has reshaped the organization.

Under his guidance, the Academy has embraced diversity and inclusion within its membership, ensuring greater transparency and fairness in the Grammy Awards process. He’s also overseen a strategic restructuring to position the Academy for continued growth on a global scale, while simultaneously strengthening its role as a service organization, providing vital support to music creators worldwide.

Mason’s global impact goes far beyond his Academy leadership. As a music creator, he has penned and produced songs for industry legends and today’s biggest superstars. Everyone from Whitney Houston to Beyoncé, Elton John to Justin Timberlake, Aretha Franklin to Ariana Grande, Britney Spears to Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross to Justin Bieber, and Michael Jackson to Chris Brown have called on Mason to deliver uniquely musical, hit records. His creative influence also extends to film and television. He has produced memorable music for many of the biggest musical films and television events of the past decade. His work in films include Bob Marley: One Love, Respect, Dreamgirls, the Pitch Perfect franchise, Shrek, SING, SING 2, Sparkle, and Straight Outta Compton; television shows including “The Wiz Live!” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert,” also counted on Mason’s musical talent and taste.

Additionally, when he’s not making music history, Mason is a dedicated philanthropist. Recognized for his work with the T.J. Martell Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, American Cancer Society, and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, he demonstrates a deep commitment to giving back to the community.

This year also marks the 33rd anniversary of the Living Legends Foundation and the 45th anniversary of Black Music Month. “We are pleased to honor the chieftain and we are delighted that he was available to accept our invitation,” says David C. Linton. “We are profoundly proud of his leadership role and the outstanding work at The Recording Academy and his commitment to MusiCares, the two leading music organizations in the world.”

As previously reported, honorees include legendary radio and television broadcaster Donnie Simpson, who will be presented with the Living Legends Foundation’s Jerry Boulding Radio Award; longtime entertainment attorney, entrepreneur, and advocate L. Londell McMillan, will receive the Kendall A. Minter Entertainment Advocate Award, renamed after his recent passing; founder and CEO of Culture Creators and former record label executive Joi Brown will be presented with the first-ever Impact Player Award; founder and CEO of The Chamber Group and former label executive Chris Chambers will receive the Media Executive Award; veteran record label executive and a radio broadcaster Mike Kelly will be presented with the Music Executive Award; and former record label executive and founder and CEO of B. Lifted Up! Gwen Franklin will receive the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award for her expansive and concurrent work in multiple industries.

