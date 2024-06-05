Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Martin Lawrence Says He’s ‘Healthy as Hell’ After Fans Express Concern | Video
By Ny MaGee
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, USA on May 30, 2024. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

*Martin Lawrence has addressed rumors concerning his health after an awkward moment during the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiere.

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed,” the comedian said during his appearance on “Ebro in the Morning.”

“You know I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything,” Lawrence continued. “No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

His comments come after fans expressed concern for the actor over a curious incident at the premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” At the event, Will Smith, Lawrence’s co-star, had to hold his hand and help him walk as he appeared to struggle to greet fans. This unexpected moment sparked worry about Lawrence’s health and well-being among his supporters.

In a viral clip on X (formally Twitter), Will has a tight grip on Martin’s hand, and some fans believe he appears drunk or suffering from health/medical issues. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Several social media users have speculated that Lawrence’s health issues are due to injuries from the COVID-19 vaccine.

He appeared on Ebro’s podcast to promote “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die,” and one fan noted in the comments of the clip that his “speech is slurred and he looks like he’s had a stroke.”

Another IG user wrote, “He looks great and we gotta realize people just get old bruh.”

“Man, I hope he’s ok. I’ve been a fan since the early 90s. Praying for him,” one X user posted.

Watch Martin Lawrence on “Ebro in the Morning” via the Instagram clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebro In The Morning (@ebrointheam)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Fans Worry About Martin Lawrence’s Health After Will Smith ‘Helps Him Walk’ at ‘Bad Boys’ Premiere

