Tennessee GOP Rejects Resolution Celebrating Black Grammy Winner Allison Russell While Approving One for Paramore
By Ny MaGee
Allison Russell
Allison Russell, winner of the “Best American Roots Performance” award for “Eve Was Black,” with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

*Republicans in Tennessee are showing their racist hand once again after blocking a resolution honoring Black Grammy winner Allison Russell but approving one for Paramore. The group, however, refused the honor.

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) offered resolutions to honor the two Tennessee-based musical acts recently winning at the Grammy Awards. Paramore won Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, and Russell earned her first Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for the song “Eve Was Black.”

There was no opposition to the resolution to recognize Paramore, a white rock back; however, House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, killed the resolution for Russell, who is a queer Black woman.

Paramore’s lead singer addressed the controversy, telling The Tennessean, “For those that don’t know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes.” 

Williams added, “Oh, she is also Black. She’s a brilliant Black woman.” 

Her statement continued, “The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel.”

In the comments of Blavity’s report (via Yahoo) about this resolution, one person wrote, “These are the things that Republicans focus on in 2024. They can’t govern, all they can do is play culture wars, and their side of the culture war is always playing the role of the villain. Good on Paramore for refusing their false honor.”

Another added, “Doesn’t get more blatant than that. No wonder why Neos(Nazis) were walking the streets of Nashville covering their faces. They are probably part of the Government.”

A third reader commented, “Racism is in the DNA of southerners. And with all the inbreeding over several generations, it’s something that can’t be changed so easily. Keep voting for Republicans so we can marry our sister.”

READ MORE: Grammy Award Winning Jody Watley Honored by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Tina Knowles Reminds Haters of Family’s Connection to Cowboy Culture
Ernie Huson Dives Deep into the Season 2 Finale of ‘Quantum Leap’ | EUR Video Exclusive

