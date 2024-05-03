Germaine Bolds-Leftridge Returns to The Tamron Hall Show – Unveiling Latest IKNOW Skincare Innovations on May 6 | PICs

*Germaine Bolds-Leftridge, the visionary force behind IKNOW Skincare Treatment Solutions, is poised to make a triumphant return to The Tamron Hall Show on Monday, May 6, 2024.

In response to overwhelming demand, Germaine will debut her newest groundbreaking skincare products, ushering in a new era in her quest to empower women over fifty.

The invitation for Germaine’s return to the show underscores the importance of continuing the conversation around maturing skincare, and she will dive into summer self-care with IKNOW!

IKnow Skincare line introduces its newest innovations, meticulously designed to revolutionize your skincare routine.

Its latest transformative products are formulated to address a myriad of skin concerns and enhance your overall complexion. Crafted with precision and expertise, each product is infused with potent ingredients backed by scientific research to deliver noticeable results.

Whether you’re targeting fine lines, uneven texture, or dullness, their range offers solutions tailored to your specific needs.

Leading the charge is the IKnow Feels Great Foaming Face Cleanser, a luxurious addition designed specifically for melanated skin.

Infused with a blend of nature’s finest ingredients, including aloe vera, collagen peptides, pomegranate extract, and mango butter, this cleanser purifies, smooths, and softens your complexion, imparting a radiant vitality.

Gentle yet effective, it removes makeup with ease while promoting a bright, clear complexion without any irritation. Complementing this is our groundbreaking Glow Booster+, an innovative formula enriched with a powerful blend of 20% vitamin C, ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid, and nourishing Vitamin A.

This advanced serum brightens, hydrates, and plumps the skin, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and illuminating the complexion.

With its upgraded formula and refreshed appearance, Glow Booster+ is poised to redefine your pursuit of youthful, radiant skin.

Embrace your beauty at any age and unlock the secret to glowing, healthy-looking skin with IKnow Skincare Treatment Solutions.

“IKNOW Skincare’s latest products stand as a testament to my commitment to honoring my mother’s legacy and helping women embrace their beauty with confidence and empowerment.” – Germaine Bolds-Leftridge

Connect with Germaine Bolds-Leftridge and gain an intimate glimpse into her journey by following her on Instagram at detroitgermaine.

Explore the innovative product line of IKNOW Skincare and delve into Germaine’s entrepreneurial journey and dedication to empowering others by visiting iknowskincare.com.

