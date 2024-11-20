Steve Zahn Talks Joining Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Dystopian Drama ‘Silo’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with actor Steve Zahn to discuss his exciting role in the second season of “Silo” on Apple TV+, based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times* bestselling “Wool” trilogy.

The dystopian drama delves into the lives of the last ten thousand people on Earth, living in a massive underground silo to escape the deadly surface world. Zahn joins a stellar cast, including Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Common. Here’s the official series synopsis:

Zahn’s character, Solo, is a mysterious new addition to the second season. While little is known about him early on, his presence feels undeniably shady, leaving viewers questioning his motives and true intentions. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Solo is a layered and complex figure, with his goals and driving forces gradually coming to light in the tightly controlled and claustrophobic world of the silo.

“He’s been alone. So his stunted growth socially is very apparent,” Zahn said. “He’s like (an) 11 year old. The thing that’s kept him alive is purpose. His purpose is to keep a door shut. It’s really kind of mythical. It’s kind of simple. He’s a real complex dude. And then when Juliet…as they figure each other out and help each other and need each other, use each other in a way, there’s a lot of different layers to their relationship.”

So how does Solo’s presence impact Juliet’s perception of the silo and her mission within it?

“At the end of (season) one, she walks out and the world is different. At that point, anything’s possible,” said Zahn.

“There’s something else here. So, her idea of everything, she has a very specific mission, and it’s about her people. Somehow she’s gotta figure out how to help and I’m a roadblock,” he added.

Meanwhile, series creator Graham Yost told us that the goal for season 2 was to go “deeper in story and in character.”

“I felt like the reason I was attracted to adapting the books is that Hugh Howey did a masterful job at setting up this big mystery of what the heck is going on? Why are people living in a silo?” Yost explained, adding, “…as the books went along, he parceled out the truth…so that gave us an incredible framework to follow.”

“Silo” season two also features returning stars Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

The 10-episode season debuted on Apple TV+ on November 15, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesday through January 17, 2025.

Watch our full conversation with Steve Zahn below.

The complete first season of “Silo” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

