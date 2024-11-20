Subscribe
Steve Zahn Talks Joining Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Dystopian Drama ‘Silo’ | EUR Video Exclusive

Steve Zahn
Screenshot of Steve Zahn

*We caught up with actor Steve Zahn to discuss his exciting role in the second season of “Silo” on Apple TV+, based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times* bestselling “Wool” trilogy.

The dystopian drama delves into the lives of the last ten thousand people on Earth, living in a massive underground silo to escape the deadly surface world. Zahn joins a stellar cast, including Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Common. Here’s the official series synopsis:

Based on Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy “Wool,” “Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Zahn’s character, Solo, is a mysterious new addition to the second season. While little is known about him early on, his presence feels undeniably shady, leaving viewers questioning his motives and true intentions. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Solo is a layered and complex figure, with his goals and driving forces gradually coming to light in the tightly controlled and claustrophobic world of the silo.

“He’s been alone. So his stunted growth socially is very apparent,” Zahn said. “He’s like (an) 11 year old. The thing that’s kept him alive is purpose. His purpose is to keep a door shut. It’s really kind of mythical. It’s kind of simple. He’s a real complex dude. And then when Juliet…as they figure each other out and help each other and need each other, use each other in a way, there’s a lot of different layers to their relationship.”

Silo season 2 key art
Credit: Apple TV+

So how does Solo’s presence impact Juliet’s perception of the silo and her mission within it? 

“At the end of (season) one, she walks out and the world is different. At that point, anything’s possible,” said Zahn. 

“There’s something else here. So, her idea of everything, she has a very specific mission, and it’s about her people. Somehow she’s gotta figure out how to help and I’m a roadblock,” he added. 

YouTube video

Meanwhile, series creator Graham Yost told us that the goal for season 2 was to go “deeper in story and in character.”

“I felt like the reason I was attracted to adapting the books is that Hugh Howey did a masterful job at setting up this big mystery of what the heck is going on? Why are people living in a silo?” Yost explained, adding, “…as the books went along, he parceled out the truth…so that gave us an incredible framework to follow.”

“Silo” season two also features returning stars Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

The 10-episode season debuted on Apple TV+ on November 15, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesday through January 17, 2025. 

Watch our full conversation with Steve Zahn below.

The complete first season of “Silo” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: ‘Silo’ Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive

