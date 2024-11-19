‘Silo’ Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive

*We spoke to Graham Yost, the creator and showrunner of “Silo,” to discuss the highly anticipated second season of the hit Apple TV+ series starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Common. Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling “Wool” trilogy, “Silo” tells the gripping story of humanity’s last ten thousand survivors living in a massive, mile-deep underground structure, built to shield them from the toxic world above.

As the mystery deepens in season two, newcomer Steve Zahn promises to deliver even more twists and revelations. Yost shared insights about expanding the world of “Silo” working with an all-star cast, and what fans can expect from this thrilling new chapter. Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy “Wool,” “Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Yost said the goal for season 2 was to go “deeper in story and in character.”

“I felt like the reason I was attracted to adapting the books is that Hugh Howey did a masterful job at setting up this big mystery of what the heck is going on? Why are people living in a silo?” Yost explained, adding, “…as the books went along, he parceled out the truth…so that gave us an incredible framework to follow.”

Yost continued, “We knew we wanted to expand the world and we do, we go into another silo and we knew we wanted to deepen it. A lot of it is, especially in Silo 18, it’s relationships between Bernard and Sims played by Common, and Tim Robbins playing Bernard, but also Knox, who is a secondary character and he steps up. He’s from mechanical and he has this testy relationship with Shirley played by Remmie Milner. It was fun to go into there.”

“Silo” season two also features returning stars Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

The 10-episode season debuted on Apple TV+ with the first episode on November 15, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through January 17, 2025.

Watch our full conversation with Graham Yost below about the bigger mysteries and twists this season.

The complete first season of “Silo” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

