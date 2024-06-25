Snoop Dogg Participates in Mock 200m Race at 2024 Summer Olympic Trials | Video

*Snoop Dogg participated in a mock race at the US Olympic Team track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

The 52-year-old hip-hop star ran against the four-time Olympic medalist Ato Bolden and 200-meter specialist Wallace Spearmon, Snoop finished with a time of 34.44 seconds. Spearmonwon the race, with Bolden coming in second.

Snoop participated in the mock race in preparation for his duties as a Special Correspondent at the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris starting July 26. We reported previously via CNN, that he will provide special reports for the Olympics primetime show on NBC and Peacock, the network announced.

The music legend will “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families,” according to NBC.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop Doggsaid in a statement.

Snoop Dogg had to check out his speed at Hayward Field during #TrackFieldTrials24! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WhvaNIaxKo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 23, 2024

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?” Snoop added.

“We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production said in a statement.

After the mock race over the weekend, Snoop Dogg gave a preview of what to expect by offering commentary on the steeplechase race. Watch the clip below.

