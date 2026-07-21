LAPD Shuts Down Massive Tarzana Mansion Party Reportedly Tied to Streamer Kai Cenat | WATCH

Authorities say more than 1,000 people gathered at the San Fernando Valley home before officers dispersed the crowd, while questions remain about the event's connection to streamer Kai Cenat.

*A sprawling mansion party in Los Angeles’ Tarzana neighborhood came to an abrupt end Monday night after the Los Angeles Police Department shut down the gathering, which authorities said drew more than 1,000 people and prompted multiple disturbance calls throughout the day.

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According to KTLA, the first call came in around 4:30 p.m. regarding a “large party with up 1,000-plus people in a residence and a large fight outside.” Officers later received several additional disturbance calls, including one around 8 p.m. involving a report of an allegedly armed man. Police did not immediately release further details about that call.

By about 10 p.m., LAPD officers arrived at the home in the 4000 block of Mecca Avenue and began clearing the property, escorting partygoers from the mansion and surrounding area.

Video Shows Crowds as Police Break Up Party

Video obtained by KTLA shows a police helicopter circling overhead while officers used a public address system to disperse the crowd.

“If you’re on the sidewalk, you didn’t make the cut. Go home,” an officer can be heard telling the large gathering.

Images from the scene showed hundreds of people packed around the mansion as law enforcement worked to restore order. Authorities have not announced any arrests or injuries related to the incident.

Kai Cenat – screenshot

Connection to Kai Cenat Remains Unclear

The gathering was reportedly tied to internet superstar Kai Cenat‘s “Streamer University,” a creator boot camp designed to help aspiring streamers develop their skills through workshops, networking opportunities, and collaborations with established online personalities. KTLA reported the party was believed to be connected to the conclusion of the program, though it was not immediately known whether Cenat himself attended.

TMZ later reported that the celebration was actually organized by a pair of Streamer University participants as a graduation party rather than by Cenat himself. The outlet also reported there was no indication the 24-year-old streaming star attended the event, despite its connection to his creator program.

Streamer University’s website describes the initiative as a multi-day event where aspiring creators learn from experienced personalities through hands-on workshops covering gaming, livestreaming, “Just Chatting” content and other areas of digital media. Organizers emphasize that applicants are selected based on passion, creativity and potential rather than follower counts.

Streamer University Drew High-Profile Participants

Thousands of aspiring creators reportedly applied for this year’s Streamer University, but only 120 participants were accepted. The 2026 class included former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson and “Love Island USA” contestant Jeremiah Brown, while Grammy-winning artists Lizzo and T-Pain served in leadership roles during the program.

The second edition of Streamer University began on July 15 and concluded on July 20, marking the end of several days of creator-focused programming. Cenat, one of the world’s biggest livestream personalities, has built the initiative into a marquee event aimed at helping emerging content creators connect with industry veterans and grow their online brands.

Party Ends, Questions Remain

While police successfully dispersed the crowd Monday night, several questions remain unanswered.

Authorities have not identified who organized the Tarzana gathering, whether any criminal investigations are underway or whether citations were issued in connection with the disturbance.

Likewise, it remains unclear who was responsible for inviting the massive crowd that overwhelmed the neighborhood.

Although the party has been widely linked to Streamer University because it followed the program’s conclusion, the available reporting indicates Kai Cenat’s direct involvement has not been established.

For now, the incident stands as the latest example of how events connected to high-profile online creators can attract crowds large enough to require a significant police response.

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