In-N-Out Employee, Customer Exchange Punches in Viral Sacramento Restaurant Fight | WATCH

The late-night confrontation reportedly began after a customer allegedly disrespected an employee, ending only after coworkers stepped in to separate the pair.

Sacramento In-N-Out fight – screenshot

*A late-night confrontation between an In-N-Out employee and a customer has gone viral after a cellphone video captured the pair exchanging punches before coworkers intervened to end the fight. The confrontation unfolded early Saturday morning at an In-N-Out location in Sacramento, according to TMZ, which first reported the incident after obtaining video of the fight.

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The outlet said that the altercation began after a customer allegedly disrespected an employee, although the exact exchange that sparked the confrontation has not been publicly disclosed.

The video shows the employee and customer trading punches in the middle of the restaurant as other customers look on. Both women are seen throwing blows, but the employee appears to gain the upper hand before fellow workers rush in and physically pull her away from the customer, bringing the fight to an end.

The confrontation unfolded in full view of customers as the dispute quickly escalated before coworkers intervened. The footage has since spread widely across social media, drawing attention for both the intensity of the fight and the unexpected setting inside one of the country’s best-known fast-food chains.

In&Out Employee beats up a customer inside the store off Arden Way In Sacramento after she got disrespectful with her! The employee gave her that double double 👀😳🤣 #916 #sacramento #in&out #viral pic.twitter.com/YXzSDh7TRu — 916 Today (@916today) July 19, 2026

Video Captures Chaotic Moments

At one point, the camera pans away from the fight and lands on what appears to be the customer’s wig lying on the restaurant floor.

As the camera lingers on the wig, someone can be heard yelling, “Throw your wig out,” while the confrontation continues nearby. Moments later, another employee standing behind the counter appears to throw an unidentified object toward the customer. The video does not clearly show what was thrown, and it remains unclear whether it struck anyone.

After several tense moments, coworkers successfully separate the two women and restore order inside the restaurant. No official information has been released indicating whether anyone suffered injuries during the altercation.

Neither In-N-Out nor law enforcement has publicly announced whether anyone was arrested, cited or otherwise faced legal consequences. The company also has not publicly addressed the employee’s status following the incident.

Another Recent Fight at an In-N-Out

The Sacramento incident is the second viral fight involving an In-N-Out restaurant in recent days.

Days earlier, another brawl broke out inside an In-N-Out location in Tempe, Arizona, where multiple people were seen exchanging punches as customers scrambled for safety. According to police, everyone involved had left the restaurant before officers arrived, and authorities have not publicly identified what sparked that confrontation.

While the Arizona and Sacramento incidents appear to be unrelated, the back-to-back videos have drawn attention online because both unfolded inside In-N-Out restaurants and were captured on cellphone video by customers.

TMZ even referenced the recent Arizona altercation while reporting on the Sacramento fight, underscoring how quickly separate incidents at the popular burger chain have generated widespread attention online.

Many Questions Still Unanswered

Despite the video’s widespread circulation, many details surrounding the Sacramento fight remain unknown.

Beyond TMZ’s report that the confrontation allegedly began after a customer disrespected an employee, no official account has been released explaining precisely what led to punches being thrown. Authorities also have not announced whether criminal charges are being considered or whether any internal disciplinary action has been taken by the company.

For now, the cellphone video remains the clearest public account of what happened inside the Sacramento restaurant. While TMZ reported that the confrontation began after a customer allegedly disrespected an employee, many questions surrounding the incident—including whether anyone will face disciplinary action or criminal charges—have yet to be publicly answered.

Exterior of an IN-N-OUT BURGER restaurant

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