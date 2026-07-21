Samuel L. Jackson Sparks Debate with Post Calling Argentina ‘Racist’ After World Cup Loss

he Oscar-winning actor reposted a message criticizing Argentina's racial history following the FIFA World Cup final.

Samuel L. Jackson at AFI Night At The Movies, Arclight, Hollywood, CA 04-24-13/Depositphotos

*Samuel L. Jackson is stirring conversation online after sharing a viral social media post that urged Black soccer fans not to support Argentina during the FIFA World Cup.

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The actor reposted the message on Instagram following Sunday’s championship match, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0. The meme featured Jackson’s character Stephen from “Django Unchained,” along with a pointed message aimed at Black fans.

“Dear Black People: Please do not cheer or root for Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup,” the post reads, The Daily Beast reports. It continued by claiming Argentina has “historically been one of, if not the most racist countries in the world.”

The message went on to compare Black supporters of Argentina to Stephen, the house servant portrayed in the Oscar-winning film.

“If you are a Black person cheering for Argentina, this is what you look like to me. We hear you loud and clear,” the post stated.

The meme renewed discussion about Argentina’s complex racial history. Historians have documented how the country’s Black population declined dramatically after slavery was abolished, pointing to factors including discriminatory government policies, census practices and the effects of war and disease.

Jackson’s repost surfaced after Argentina’s bid for another World Cup title came to an end, ensuring the conversation surrounding his message extended beyond the final whistle and into a broader debate about race, history and international sports.

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