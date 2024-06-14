Rob Kardashian Says He ‘Can’t C*m Anymore’ After Sister Asks Him to Donate Sperm to Bestie | Watch

*In the recent episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Rob Kardashian denied his sister Khloé Kardashian’s request to donate sperm to her bestfriend, Malika Haqq.

Haqq already shares with rapper O.T Genasis and she explained to Khloé that she wants another

“I don’t want to be like 42, 45 and pregnant,” Haqq said on the show, Complex reports. “I fought for this body, but if I’m gonna carry like it has to happen almost now because I’m not a spring chicken. You know, but if I was gonna use a surrogate, then I have time.”

That’s when Khloé proposed that her brother be Malika’s sperm donor.

“Why don’t we just ask Rob [Kardashian] to give you some sperm?” Khloé asked. “He’s a good catch. You guys already slept together.”

She then called Rob to explain her proposition, which he flatly turned down.

“I’m with Malika and real serious question though. Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank. But I just said, why not get it from you?,” she said over the phone.

“I can’t c*m anymore,” said Rob.

When Khloé and Malika suggested that he “put it in a cup,” Rob replied, “I just said, ‘I can’t cum anymore. What don’t you get?”

“We have time to prepare her womb so we can prepare your penis,” Khloé explained. “You just simmer on this conversation… This is weirder than I thought.”

Watch the moment via the X/Twitter clip below.

Rob Kardashian denies his sister’s request to donate sperm to her bestfriend, Malika Malika already has a child she shares with O.T Genasis but she wants another pic.twitter.com/B4ZnwOLgxX — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 13, 2024

READ MORE: Gabourey Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Welcome Twins

